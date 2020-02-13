Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2025

The latest report on “Split Air Conditioning Systems Market (Equipment Type – Multi Split, Mini-Split, and VRF; Applications – Residential, and Commercial; Distribution Channel – Offline, and Online): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global split air conditioning systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

As the air conditioning industry is changing in recent past years, innovative developments are adding value to climate control, efficiency, and connectivity. A split air conditioning system is amongst the most versatile on the market due to its reverse cycle function allows them to heat or cool home. Split air conditioning system also offers the option of the single or multi-split that enables a split air conditioning system to operate in more than one room of home or business. Split air conditioning systems increase room-by-room environmental control and regulate heating and cooling methods, allowing customers to manage their energy use easily and efficiently.

The increased need for energy-efficient air conditioning systems is the major driving factor of the split air conditioning systems market. Furthermore, factors such as hot climate, rise in population, and the increase in disposable income are driving the growth of the market. The demand for split air conditioning systems is rising due to its applications such as decreasing household energy expenditures, easy to install, quiet operation, and great flexibility.

The growing demand for integrated systems and rising investment in R&D is fueling the growth of the split air conditioning systems market. However, the high cost of split air conditioning systems restrains the market growth. The increasing population in counties like India expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Asia-Pacific is the Largest Market for Split Air Conditioning Systems Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the split air conditioning systems market owing to the hot climate, higher disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles. The increasing residential construction is fueling the growth of the market in this region. China is the largest market for the split air conditioning systems market followed by Japan and India in the Asia-Pacific region. Mini-split air conditioners are the major part of China’s split air conditioning systems market. Europe is the second-largest market of the global split air conditioning systems market. Russia holds a large market share of the split air conditioner market in Europe.

The report on the global split air conditioning systems market covers segments such as equipment type, applications, and distribution channel. On the basis of equipment type, the sub-markets include multi-split, mini-split, and VRF. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include residential, and commercial. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include offline and online.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as United Technologies Corp., Panasonic Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Midea Group Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Sharp Corporation, and other companies.

