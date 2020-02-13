Global Variable Frequency Drives Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2019-2025

The latest report on “Variable Frequency Drives Market (Voltage – Low Voltage, and Medium Voltage; Type – AC Drives, DC Drives, and Servo Drives; Applications – Pumps, Fans, Compressors, Conveyors, and Other Applications; End-user – Oil & Gas, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Power Generation): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global variable frequency drives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The latest generation of variable frequency drives (VFD) offers increased energy efficiency, advanced functionality, improved load control, and regenerative energy capability. Variable frequency drives are finding increasing applications in pumps, fans, compressors and the trend to increase the automation of factories. Recently, VFD comes equipped with sensors that gauge significant parameters, such as temperature and pressure to drive optimal performance. VFD powered motors require starting current that lower energy variations also reduce the possibility of electric equipment failure. It is used in applications ranging from small appliances to large compressors.

The Increase in urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies is the major driving factor of the VFD market. Further, the factors such as increasing investments in energy efficiency, rise in trend of industrial automation, and reduction in operating costs of any intensive industry fueling the growth of the VFD market. The VFD saves energy and improves system efficiency and it converts power in hybridization applications. It also improves the working environment and to lower noise levels, for example from fans and pumps.

Additionally, the growing use of induction motors and rules on energy efficiency are also driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deployment and heating problems associated with VFD hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing investments in energy efficiency are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market players.

Asia-Pacific has a Large Market Share of the VFD Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific has a large market share of the VFD market. The factors such as prominent emerging economies, increasing government investment in energy-efficient devices drive the market growth in this region. The healthy growth of the chemical and processing industry is also boosting the demand for variable frequency drives in the Asia-Pacific region. The investments made by the government, along with laws under EU regulations are boosting the market growth in the European region. The countries in the Middle East and Africa have an enormous potential to attract market participants to invest in the region in the future.

Segment Covered

The report on global variable frequency drives market covers segments such as voltage, type, applications, and end-user. On the basis of voltage, the sub-markets include low voltage and medium voltage. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include AC drives, DC drives, and servo drives. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include pumps, fans, compressors, conveyors, and other applications. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include oil & gas, industrial, infrastructure, and power generation.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Crompton Greaves Ltd., Schneider Electric Industries S.A.S., Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, Emerson Industrial Automation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Vacon PLC., ABB Ltd., Danfoss VLT Drives, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and General Electric Company.

