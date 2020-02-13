Global Well Casing and Cementing Market-Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2025

The latest report on “Well Casing and Cementing Market (Type – Casing, and Cementing; Equipment & Service Type – Casing Equipment & Services, and Cementing Equipment & Services; Operation Type – Primary Cementing, Remedial Cementing, and Other Operation Types; Well Type – Horizontal Well, and Vertical Well; Applications – Onshore, and Offshore): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global well casing and cementing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/12901

The oil and gas industry is constantly seeking cost-effective methods of drilling and producing oil and gas wells to optimize production and maximize profits. After drilling for oil or gas exploration casing is done to stabilize and keep the sides of the well from caving in. It protects the well stream from external contaminants and prevents groundwater from getting polluted by oil or gas produced. Well cementing is the most significant aspects of the drilling activity and its complete process. It holds the well, preventing the slurry from coming out of the walls. The key function of well cementing is to cover the inner line of the well, control corrosion, and provide uniformity and strength to pipes.

Worldwide new oilfield discoveries are the major driving factor of the well casing and cementing market. Furthermore, increasing demand for oil and gas is also one of the major driving factors of the market. The demand for well casing and cementing is increasing due to increased drilling activities along with shale developments in North America, Asia Pacific, and some parts of South & Central America. The factors such as rise in both offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration activities, shale developments, stimulating oil prices expediting upstream investments are also driving the market growth. However, decreasing oil demand from Europe hamper the market growth. Moreover, technological developments in carrying out well-drilling processes are anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the market players in the future.

North America Dominates the Global Well Casing And Cementing Market

Geographically, North America dominates the global well casing and cementing market. The casing activities in North America is rapidly growing due to the stabilized WTI crude oil prices since 2016. The continuous shale activities are driving the demand for well casing and cementing in this region. The presence of major industry players is also driving the market growth in the North America region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global well casing and cementing market covers segments such as type, equipment & service type, operation type, well type, and applications. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include casing, and cementing. On the basis of equipment & service type, the sub-markets include casing equipment & services and cementing equipment & services. On the basis of operation type, the sub-markets include primary cementing, remedial cementing, and other operation types. On the basis of well type, the sub-markets include horizontal well and vertical well. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include onshore, and offshore.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy-mining-infra/global-well-casing-and-cementing-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford International plc, National Oilwell Varco, Tenaris S.A., Vallourec S.A., TMK Group, Trican Well Service Ltd., Frank’s International N.V., Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc., and other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the well casing and cementing.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.