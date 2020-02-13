Green Cement and Concrete Market | Key Players Analysis and Market Outlook 2025
This report researches the worldwide Green Cement and Concrete market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Green Cement and Concrete breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Green cement is a material that exhibits better functional performance and capabilities than ordinary cement. It is considered a sustainable construction material as it consumes fewer natural resources and energy and emits less carbon dioxide. Moreover, the use of green cement reduces water consumption by 20%. The green cement and concrete market is in its nascent stage and is currently confined to developed countries.
Global Green Cement and Concrete market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Cement and Concrete.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Green Cement and Concrete capacity, production, value, price and market share of Green Cement and Concrete in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
LafargeHolcim
HeidelbergCement AG
Anhui Conch Cement Company
Calera Corporation
CEMEX
CeraTech
China National Building Material Company Limited (CNBM)
Ecocem Ireland Ltd
Italcementi
Kiran Global Chems
Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt., Ltd.
Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)
Taiheiyo Cement Corporation
Taiwan Cement Corporation
Votorantim cimentos S.A.
Green Cement and Concrete Breakdown Data by Type
Fly ash based
Geopolymer
Slag based
Others
Green Cement and Concrete Breakdown Data by Application
Public facilities
Education
Commercial and industrial
Healthcare
R & D centers
Residential
Others
Green Cement and Concrete Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Green Cement and Concrete Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
