Green Cement and Concrete Market | Key Players Analysis and Market Outlook 2025

This report researches the worldwide Green Cement and Concrete market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Green Cement and Concrete breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Green cement is a material that exhibits better functional performance and capabilities than ordinary cement. It is considered a sustainable construction material as it consumes fewer natural resources and energy and emits less carbon dioxide. Moreover, the use of green cement reduces water consumption by 20%. The green cement and concrete market is in its nascent stage and is currently confined to developed countries.

Global Green Cement and Concrete market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Cement and Concrete.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Green Cement and Concrete capacity, production, value, price and market share of Green Cement and Concrete in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

LafargeHolcim

HeidelbergCement AG

Anhui Conch Cement Company

Calera Corporation

CEMEX

CeraTech

China National Building Material Company Limited (CNBM)

Ecocem Ireland Ltd

Italcementi

Kiran Global Chems

Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt., Ltd.

Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Taiwan Cement Corporation

Votorantim cimentos S.A.

Green Cement and Concrete Breakdown Data by Type

Fly ash based

Geopolymer

Slag based

Others

Green Cement and Concrete Breakdown Data by Application

Public facilities

Education

Commercial and industrial

Healthcare

R & D centers

Residential

Others

Green Cement and Concrete Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Green Cement and Concrete Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

