Green Tire Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Green tire means the tires used a whole new breed of environmentally friendly rubber. .Green tire technology focuses on the fuel efficiency bit. These eco-friendly tires also employ a special type of tightly bonded rubber in the tread blocks to retain more energy while driving – this means a lower rolling resistance and therefore less engine power sapped in rotating the tire.

The classification of Green Tire includes All-Steel Tire and Semi-Steel Tire, and the revenue proportion of Semi-Steel Tire, in 2016 is about 68.34%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17%.

Market competition is not intense. Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

This report studies the global market size of Green Tire in key regions and focuses on the consumption of Green Tire in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Green Tire market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Green Tire market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

On The Basis Of Type:

All-Steel Tire

Semi-Steel Tire

On The Basis Of Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Continental

Pirelli

Goodyear

Shanghai Huayi

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

ZC Rubber

Yokohama

Nokian Tyres

Hankook

Maxxis

Triangle Group

On The Basis Of Region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Green Tire consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Green Tire market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Green Tire manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Green Tire with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Green Tire submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

