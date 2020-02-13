Green Tire Market Key takeaways by Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2024

arcognizance.com has added latest research report on “Global Green Tire Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Green tire means the tires used a whole new breed of environmentally friendly rubber. .Green tire technology focuses on the fuel efficiency bit. These eco-friendly tires also employ a special type of tightly bonded rubber in the tread blocks to retain more energy while driving – this means a lower rolling resistance and therefore less engine power sapped in rotating the tire.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Green Tire includes All-Steel Tire and Semi-Steel Tire, and the revenue proportion of Semi-Steel Tire, in 2016 is about 68.34%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17%.

Market competition is not intense. Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Green Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 129900 million US$ in 2024, from 70300 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Green Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Michelin

Bridgestone

Continental

Pirelli

Goodyear

Shanghai Huayi

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

ZC Rubber

Yokohama

Nokian Tyres

Hankook

Maxxis

Triangle Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

All-Steel Tire

Semi-Steel Tire

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Green Tire product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Green Tire, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Green Tire in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Green Tire competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Green Tire breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Green Tire market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Green Tire sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Green Tire Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Green Tire Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Green Tire by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Green Tire by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Green Tire by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Green Tire by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Green Tire by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Green Tire Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Green Tire Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Green Tire Market Forecast (2019-2024)



