Hemophilia A and B Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 : Industry Key Insight, Top Vendor Analysis, Growth Rate and Regional Forecast

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Hemophilia A and B Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 – Growth Driven by Increasing Treatment-Receiving Pool, Launch of Long-Acting Replacement Therapies and Non-factor Therapy” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.



Hemophilia is a rare disease affecting more than 400,000 people worldwide. Hemophilia A is four to six times as common as hemophilia B, and more than half of hemophilia A patients have a severe form of hemophilia. The mainstay of treatment for hemophilia is to replace the missing factor VIII or factor IX, produced using plasma-derived or recombinant methods. Some patients develop inhibitors to factor VIII or factor IX treatment and need a bypassing agent, such as factor VIIa, to resolve bleeds. Patients with hemophilia A or B often require lifelong treatment to prevent and control bleeding episodes, and they therefore represent a strong market opportunity. The current marketed products landscape comprises replacement factor therapies, including recombinant therapies and new long-acting recombinant products. The pipeline shows strong promise, and highlights a gradual shift from short-acting recombinant factor VIII or factor IX to long-acting recombinant factor VIII, and from factor replacement therapies to non-factor therapies. Nevertheless, significant unmet need remains for products that can avoid the development of inhibitors. Although the late-stage pipeline for hemophilia treatment seems promising, the main market restraint is likely to be low penetration of new long-acting recombinant therapies – particularly in India and China – owing to their high expected prices.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1389105

Scope

The Asia-Pacific hemophilia A market will be valued at $1,499.2m in 2023, growing from $838.9m in 2016, at a compound annual growth rate of 8.6%.

– How will the market value of hemophilia B compare?

– How will non-factor therapies contribute to growth?

– What will be the impact of the new long-acting recombinant factor VIII and recombinant factor IX products?

The pipeline contains a range of molecule types and molecular targets, including both those that are well established in hemophilia A and B, and novel targeted therapies.

– Which molecular targets appear most frequently in the pipeline?

– Will the pipeline address unmet needs such as less frequently administered therapies and risk of inhibitor development for hemophilia A and B patients?

– What are the most promising first-in-class targets?

– Will the current first-in-class targets have broader therapeutic potential across the Asia-Pacific markets?

Various drivers and barriers will influence the market over the forecast period.

– What are the barriers that will limit the uptake of premium-priced recombinant factor VIII and recombinant factor IX therapies in the assessed countries?

– Which factors are most likely to drive the market in these countries?

Co-development deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in hemophilia A and B, with deal values ranging from under $10m to over $280m.

– How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

– What were the terms and conditions of key co-development deals?

Reasons to buy

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape by considering disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis, and the treatment options available at each stage of diagnosis, including a clinical comparison of marketed therapies.

– Visualize the composition of the hemophilia A and B market in terms of the dominant therapies for each patient subset, along with their clinical and commercial standing. Unmet needs are highlighted to allow a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.

– Analyze the hemophilia A and B pipeline and stratify pipeline therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target. There are promising signs in the pipeline that the industry is seeking novel treatment approaches.

– Understand the potential of late-stage therapies, with extensive profiles of products that could enter the market over the forecast period, highlighting clinical performance, potential commercial positioning, and how they will compete with other therapies.

– Anticipate levels of hemophilia A and B market growth in the five Asia-Pacific markets, with epidemiological and annual cost of therapy forecasts across India, China, Australia, South Korea and Japan, as well as coverage of the individual contributions of promising late-stage molecules to market growth.

– Identify commercial opportunities in the hemophilia A and B deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/hemophilia-a-and-b-therapeutics-in-asia-pacific-markets-to-2023-growth-driven-by-increasing-treatment-receiving-pool-launch-of-long-acting-replacement-therapies-and-non-factor-therapy-report.html/toc

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/