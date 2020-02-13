High Density Racks (>100Kw) Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2016 – 2026

Number of data centers are growing rapidly to meet the increasing demands from business process to handle complex analytics and storage requirements. These data centers requires the use of power modules of varied power densities. Low density power racks means less computing power per square foot or rack, which also adds to the operating cost as need for data center expansion increases. High-density data centers are primarily those where power to the raised floor and the computing equipment exceeds 150 watts per sq. ft. over the entire raised floor or the amount of energy needed is higher than 10 kW per rack. At this point, conventional data centers embark significant limitations. High density racks are primarily useful at places where space cost are high and are beneficial to users primarily to ensure that the design and size of the zone are big enough to accommodate growth for at least five to ten years of capacity. High density racks support the Information technology and various networking equipment which includes switches, servers and routers & others in data center and are primarily used to support the high density computing.

Global High Density Racks Market: Segmentation

The global high density racks (>100Kw) can be segmented on the basis of type, cooling & application.

On the basis of type, global high density racks market can be segmented into

Drive-in rack

Drive-through rack

On the basis of cooling, global high density racks market can be segmented into

Refrigerant

Water

Direct expansion

Air flow

On the basis of end-use, global high density racks market can be segmented into

Distribution centers

Warehouses

Food processing plants

Big-box retail outlets

Data Center

Global High Density Racks Market: Dynamics

Need for efficiency coupled with demand for compact equipment is primarily increasing the adoption of High Density Racks. Further, rising demand for operations related to data center & increasing investment in data center equipment are the major factor boosting the growth of global high density racks market.

However, increase in the cost of cooling and high energy cost are the major factor restraining the growth of high density racks & thus hampering the global high density racks market. High performance computing (HPC) environments such as Oil and Gas industry to manage and analyze the extreme levels of computing involved with seismic processing are primarily adopting high density power racks.

Global High Density Racks Market: Region-wise Outlook

Global high density racks market is segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle-East & Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Japan. North America accounted for maximum share in the global high density racks market. Emerging economies such as India & China are expected to drive the high density racks market primarily due to increasing investments in several sectors such as banking, telecom & insurance and others requiring data centers to support new projects in the region.

Global High Density Racks Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified across High Density Rack market includes Ridg-U-Rak, Emerson Electric Co., Eaton, AK Material Handling Systems, VALERACK, Hewlwtt Packard Enterprise Development LP, HUAWEI Technologies CO LTD., Belden Inc., Redirack Storage Systems and Storax Limited.