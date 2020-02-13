High Speed Doors Market 2019 Global Manufacturers,Application,Technology (By Geography,Segment) Market Research Report 2024

High Speed Doors Industry 2019

Description:-

High Speed Doors are door systems, mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. The speed can reach 4.0 m and beyond per second. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available. They reduce to the maximum air currents and losses of ambient temperatures, and they make the intense flow of people and vehicles easier.

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific ranks the first in 2017, taking about 39.10% share of the global market; Europe and North America comes the second and the third places, consists of 26% and 25.44% share in global market respectively.

Based on high speed door types, rolling doors takes most of the market share, with about 45.16% proportion in 2017, folding doors followed as second with about 22.22% market share, based on revenue. Other commonly used types include Sliding Doors and Swinging Doors. As for downstream user industries, high speed doors are widely used in food & drink industry, warehouse and loading bays, pharmaceutical environment and large exterior openings, etc..

Rytec, ASSA ABLOY and Hormann are the top three manufacturers in global high speed door market, all the three together consist of approximately 24.17% of the global market share. Other prominent players include Chase Doors, Rite-Hite, ASI Doors, Efaflex, PerforMax, TNR Doors, Dortek, Angel Mir, Hart Doors and etc., the market is not so concentrated, and the competition is going to be more intense.

The worldwide market for High Speed Doors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 1020 million US$ in 2024, from 760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the High Speed Doors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hormann

Rite-Hite

ASI

Rytec

ASSA ABLOY

Chase Doors

PerforMax

TNR Doors

TMI

Dortek

Efaflex

Angel Mir

HAG

Hart Doors

JDoor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rolling Doors

Folding Doors

Swinging Doors

Sliding Doors

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Exterior Openings

Pharmaceutical Environment

Food & Drink Industry

Warehouse and Loading Bays

Others

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 High Speed Doors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Rolling Doors

1.2.2 Folding Doors

1.2.3 Swinging Doors

1.2.4 Sliding Doors

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Large Exterior Openings

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Environment

1.3.3 Food & Drink Industry

1.3.4 Warehouse and Loading Bays

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hormann

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Hormann High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Rite-Hite

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Rite-Hite High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ASI

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ASI High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Rytec

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Rytec High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

