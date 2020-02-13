Human Prothrombin Complex Market to hit 1000 million US$ by 2025: QY Research, Inc.

QY Research has come up with a newly published report on global Human Prothrombin Complex market in its database that provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the Human Prothrombin Complex market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the global Human Prothrombin Complex market.

The global Human Prothrombin Complex market is valued at 1000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2025.

Prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC), also known as factor IX complex, is a medication made up of blood clotting factors II, IX, and X. Some versions also contain factor VII. It is used to treat and prevent bleeding in hemophilia B if pure factor IX is not available.

The global average price of Human Prothrombin Complex is in the increasing trend, from 124 USD/Unit in 2013 to 137 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Human Prothrombin Complex includes 500 IU/Vial, 600 IU/Vial, 1000 IU/Vial and others, and the proportion of 500 IU/Vial in 2017 is about 51%.

Human Prothrombin Complex is widely used in Hemophilia B, Vitamin K Deficiency and other diseases. The most proportion of Human Prothrombin Complex is Hemophilia B, and the proportion of sales is 48%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.

Market competition is not intense. Shire, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Hualan Biological, Meheco Xinxing Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Major Key Manufacturers of Human Prothrombin Complex Market are:

Shire

CSL

Grifols

Octapharma

Hualan Biological

Meheco Xinxing Pharma

Human Prothrombin Complex market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

500 IU/Vial

600 IU/Vial

1000 IU/Vial

Others

Major Application as follows:

Hemophilia B

Vitamin K Deficiency

Others

