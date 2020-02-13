Increasing Demand for Data Centric Security Market to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2025

There has been increase in the data breach activities, due to which many times organizations have to compromise sensitive information related to company. Moreover, increasing usage of well-advanced hacking techniques due to which data centric security strategies are becoming the norm in our new digital environment.

Data centric security solutions helps organizations in protecting most focused sensitive data instead of protecting IT infrastructure which includes less important data. The data centric security solutions also helps in protecting sensitive information in the files and databases that contain data security centric solutions and provide security for cloud computing and other. The data centric security components includes encryption, encryption key management, data loss prevention, data discovery and classification of data, reporting & auditing and others.

Data Centric Security Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factors driving the adoption of Data Centric Security are the key components which includes data tagging, encryption strategies, data loss prevention, gateways control, data discovery cloud access, identity management, cloud access and others. Moreover, rise in the usage of data centric security solutions in cloud, has improved the adoption rate of cloud access security broker solutions.

Complex key management is one of the major challenge faced by users of Data Centric Security Solution. It uses encryption as its tool to protect, but the key management is quite complex and costly which limits the adoption and usage of security certificates. Another challenges faced by organizations while using Data Centric Security solutions are multiple system usage in business processes and development of these multiple system on legacy technologies by using legacy technique.

Data Centric Security Market: Segmentation

Data Centric Security can be segmented on the basis of solutions such as data protection, data governance and others and on the basis of services such as professional services and other consulting services.

Data Centric Security can also be segmented on the basis of its end-user industry such as BFSI, Government & Defense, Telecom & IT, Retail & Consumer goods, healthcare, and others.

Competition Dashboard

Recent Development

In November, 2017—Seclore, a data centric security solution provider has entered in to the partnership with Boldon James, a data classification and messaging software provider. With the help of this partnership, Boldon James software will be integrated in rights management solution of Seclore.

November 2017, Vera Introduces Industry’s First Data Security Platform that Protects both Email and Enterprise Content With Simple, Dynamic Encryption and Granular Control. Built on Vera’s powerful data-centric security platform, Vera for Mail makes it easy to protect confidential communications, classify messages, and dynamically change access rights to email in real-time. Designed specifically for the enterprise, Vera for Mail lets employees, external contractors, partners, and third parties automatically encrypt email messages and attachments, control access to sensitive communications, and more confidently collaborate internally and outside the company. With this new product, the Vera Platform is now the only data-centric security solution that can protect all of an enterprise’s confidential content

Key Players

In Data Centric Security market there are many players some of them are Oracle, IBM, Nascio, AK Systems Inc., HP, Symantec, Ericsson, Accenture and others.