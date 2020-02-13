Increasing Demand for Network Video Recorder Server Market to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2025

Almost all type of end-users (industrial, government and residential) have a presence on the Internet and has an enterprise network connection. Network video recorder server market is one of the significantly increasing market because of increased instances of terrorist attacks have resulted in increased spending by governments and institutions worldwide on video surveillance. Due to growing smart city initiatives and growing need to prevent unauthorized access has paved the way for adoption of video surveillance solutions by residential users. Several residents are installing video surveillance systems because of the increasing number of crimes.

Network video recorder servers are reliable IP video surveillance solution servers are used for centralized surveillance management. Network video recorder server’s unique feature allows users to monitor multiple devices.

Network Video Recorder (NVR) Server market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the network video recorder (NVR) server growing security and privacy concerns and the increasing increased instances of terrorist attacks in various countries such as U.S., India, China, U.K., France and Germany. In addition, the growing installation of video surveillance in highways, streets, bridges, stadiums, parks, educational buildings, religious buildings, government buildings, embassies, airports, railway stations, and bus stops in various regions will drive the growth of network video recorder (NVR) server market.

Major challenges of network video recorder (NVR) server market is the high installation cost. In addition, macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which may hamper the growth of network video recorder (NVR) server market across the globe.

Network Video Recorder (NVR) Server market: Segmentation

Global Network Video Recorder (NVR) Server Market can be segmented as:

Segmentation on the basis of End-user:

Network video recorder (NVR) server market segmented on the basis of end-user. Network video recorder (NVR) server by end-user includes industrial and residential. Industrial segment is projected to register high market during forecast period due to installation of video surveillance systems in in locations such as offices and lodgings.

Competition Landscape

Key contracts

Key Players

Some of the major players in global network video recorder (NVR) server market are Axis Communications, Bosch security systems, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Honeywell Security, Tyco, Avigilon, FLIR Systems, Genetec, Panasonic, S2 Security, Schneider Electric, and Siemens