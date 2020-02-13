Injection Molding Machine Market Size 2019 Global Growth, Emerging Technologies, Segmentation, Regional Breakdowns, Competitive-Landscape, Strategies & New Innovations in Manufacturing/Machinery Industry-2024

Global Injection Molding Machine Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Injection Molding Machine Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global injection molding machine market are escalating awareness about energy saving and advancement in injection molding technology. Moreover, growing automotive industry and high demand from packaging industry are also some major factor that drives the market growth. However, one of the major factor that limit the market of injection molding machine is growth of bio-based polymers. Injection molding is most commonly used manufacturing process for the fabrication of plastic parts. Injection molding is process which is used to produce a wide variety of products which are vary considerably in their dimension, complex structure and end-use application. Injection molding machine offers advantages such as enhanced strength of injection molds, multiple materials can be used same time, can be used to produce very small parts, good product consistency, good color control, reduced requirement for finishing, good dimensional control and many more.

The regional analysis of Global Injection Molding Machine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the prominent region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing end-user industries rising demand from automotive industry. North America is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. Europe is also contributing significant growth in global injection molding machine market due to presence of advanced infrastructure & technology and highly skilled workforce.

The major market player included in this report are:

ARBURG

HK Industries

Hitech Hydraulics

Natraj Industries

Supermac Machienary

Windsor Machines Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Plastic

Rubber

Metal

Ceramics

Others

By Machine:

Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine

All-Electric Molding Machine

Hybrid Injection Molding Machine

Others

By End-User:

Automotive & Transportations

Consumer goods

Packaging

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Furniture & Fixtures

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

