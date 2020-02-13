Invisible Braces Market Analysis (2019 – 2025 )| Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Angelalign, Danaher Ormco, 3M

QY Research has come up with a newly published report on global Invisible Braces market in its database that provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the Invisible Braces market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the global Invisible Braces market.

Invisible Braces has revolutionized orthodontic treatment, allowing you to transform your smile discreetly and comfortably. It uses a series of virtually invisible custom-made aligners to gradually straighten your teeth without the need for metal wires or brackets.

Global invisible braces market is driven by increasing demand for invisible braces among the population given the aesthetic factors associated with the same and the growing technological innovation.

Rising disposable incomes has resulted in increasing per capita healthcare expenditure which has further led to a growing focus towards healthcare, hence, building the need for invisible braces specifically among the adult population.

Over the past decade, improved technological advancements, particularly digital technologies, and increasing awareness of aesthetic alternatives to conventional braces have led to growing demand for orthodontic treatment with aligners.

While the market has witnessed a strong foothold in North America and Europe, rapid growth in the demand for invisible braces is expected to be fuelled by the emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America through India and Brazil, whereas rising dental tourism in Mexico and Thailand will continue to contribute towards the invisible braces market.

The global Invisible Braces market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Major Key Manufacturers of Invisible Braces Market are:

Align Technology

Dentsply Sirona

Angelalign

Danaher Ormco

3M

American Orthodontics

ClearCorrect

Smartee

DB Orthodontics

Irok

BioMers

G&H Orthodontics

ClearPath

Geniova

Invisible Braces market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

Clear Aligners

Ceramic Braces

Lingual Braces

Major Application as follows:

Adults

Teenagers

