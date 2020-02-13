XploreMR delivers in-depth global market analysis and forecast in a new report titled “Lane Keep Assist System Market For Automotive (By Component – Vision Sensor/Camera, EPAS Actuator, Electronic Control Unit; Sales Channel – Oems, Aftermarket; Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2016 – 2025”

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for lane keep assist system at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast, based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global lane keep assist system market for automotive. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for lane keep assist systems during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the lane keep assist system for automotive market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global lane keep assist system market for automotive. The Porter’s Five forces model for the lane keep assist system market for automotive has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Lane Keep Assist System Market – Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global lane keep assist system markeat for automotive, by segmenting it in terms of component, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for lane keep assist system in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global lane keep assist system market for automotive. Key players operating in the lane keep assist system market for automotive include Robert Bosch GmBH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC., Continental AG, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen Ag, Hitachi Ltd., Preco Electronics, Mobileye, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Ficosa International SA and Gentex Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for lane keep assist system is primarily driven by the rising demand for non-polluting alternative.

The report provides the estimated market size of lane keep assist system for 2016, and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of lane keep assist system has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key component, sales channel, vehicle type, and regional segments of lane keep assist system for automotive market. Market size and forecast for each major component, sales channel, and vehicle type have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The Lane Keep Assist System for Automotive Market for automotive has been segmented as follows:

Global Lane Keep Assist System for Automotive Market for Automotive: By Component

Vision Sensor/Camera

EPAS Actuator

Electronic Control Unit

Others

Global Lane Keep Assist System for Automotive Market for Automotive: By Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Lane Keep Assist System for Automotive Market for Automotive: By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Lane Keep Assist System for Automotive Market for Automotive: By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



