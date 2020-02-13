LIQUID NATURAL GAS 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Liquid Natural Gas market status and forecast, categorizes the global Liquid Natural Gas market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BG Group
Shell
Chevron
Total
Bechtel Corporation
Applied LNG
Cheniere
Australia Pacific LNG
Guangdong Dapeng LNG Company
Atlantic
Basra Gas Company
Pakistan Petroleum
Petrochina
South Gas Company
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Methane
Ethane
Propane
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive Fuel
Marine Fuel
Industrial Power Generation
Living Fuel
Others
Table of Content:
Global Liquid Natural Gas Market Research Report 2018
1 Liquid Natural Gas Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquid Natural Gas
1.2 Liquid Natural Gas Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Liquid Natural Gas Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Liquid Natural Gas Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Methane
1.2.3 Ethane
1.2.5 Propane
Other
1.3 Global Liquid Natural Gas Segment by Application
1.3.1 Liquid Natural Gas Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Automotive Fuel
1.3.3 Marine Fuel
1.3.4 Industrial Power Generation
1.3.5 Living Fuel
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Liquid Natural Gas Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Liquid Natural Gas Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Liquid Natural Gas (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Liquid Natural Gas Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Liquid Natural Gas Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BG Group
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BG Group Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Shell
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Shell Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Chevron
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Chevron Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Total
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Total Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Bechtel Corporation
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Bechtel Corporation Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Applied LNG
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Applied LNG Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Cheniere
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Cheniere Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Australia Pacific LNG
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Australia Pacific LNG Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Guangdong Dapeng LNG Company
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Guangdong Dapeng LNG Company Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Atlantic
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Atlantic Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Basra Gas Company
7.12 Pakistan Petroleum
7.13 Petrochina
7.14 South Gas Company
Continued…..
