LIQUID NATURAL GAS 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Liquid Natural Gas market status and forecast, categorizes the global Liquid Natural Gas market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BG Group

Shell

Chevron

Total

Bechtel Corporation

Applied LNG

Cheniere

Australia Pacific LNG

Guangdong Dapeng LNG Company

Atlantic

Basra Gas Company

Pakistan Petroleum

Petrochina

South Gas Company

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Methane

Ethane

Propane

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive Fuel

Marine Fuel

Industrial Power Generation

Living Fuel

Others

Table of Content:

Global Liquid Natural Gas Market Research Report 2018

1 Liquid Natural Gas Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquid Natural Gas

1.2 Liquid Natural Gas Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Liquid Natural Gas Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Liquid Natural Gas Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Methane

1.2.3 Ethane

1.2.5 Propane

Other

1.3 Global Liquid Natural Gas Segment by Application

1.3.1 Liquid Natural Gas Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive Fuel

1.3.3 Marine Fuel

1.3.4 Industrial Power Generation

1.3.5 Living Fuel

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Liquid Natural Gas Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Liquid Natural Gas Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Liquid Natural Gas (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Liquid Natural Gas Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Liquid Natural Gas Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BG Group

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BG Group Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Shell

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Shell Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Chevron

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Chevron Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Total

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Total Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Bechtel Corporation

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Bechtel Corporation Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Applied LNG

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Applied LNG Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Cheniere

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Cheniere Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Australia Pacific LNG

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Australia Pacific LNG Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Guangdong Dapeng LNG Company

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Guangdong Dapeng LNG Company Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Atlantic

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Liquid Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Atlantic Liquid Natural Gas Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Basra Gas Company

7.12 Pakistan Petroleum

7.13 Petrochina

7.14 South Gas Company

Continued…..

