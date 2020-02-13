Magnesium Trisilicate Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2018 – 2028

Magnesium trisilicate is an inorganic compound classified as an antacid in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. Prominent in the treatment of peptic ulcers, magnesium trisilicate is employed as an API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) in the antacid formulations. Magnesium trisilicate forms silicon dioxide which reacts with the gastric acids and in turn protecting the ulcerated mucosal surfaces. Magnesium trisilicate also accelerates the healing of ulcers. Magnesium trisilicate also acts as a lubricant and anti – adherent in the manufacturing of tablets & capsules. One of the key reason behind this is to avoid the tablet ingredients from adhering to the tablet processing punching machines during the compression stage.

Magnesium trisilicate is manufactured by undergoing precipitation reaction between magnesium salt and sodium silicate solution. A mixture of magnesium trisilicate and aluminum hydroxide is used to cure indigestion, Gastro – esophageal Reflux Disorder (GERD) or heartburn.

Magnesium Trisilicate Market: Dynamics

Magnesium trisilicate is considered safe and is largely prescribed to pregnant and lactating mothers to prevent and cure the cases of hyper acidity. While the increasing pregnancy cases have essentially impacted the growth of magnesium trisilicate consumption in the past, it is also likely to keep the demand for magnesium trisilicate driven. As per numerous studies, there has been no ill effects of magnesium trisilicate on the breastfed infants. Hence, this can further create a surge in the demand for magnesium trisilicate over the forecast period.

According to population based endoscopic surveys, peptic ulcer is a reported case among over 4% of the population globally. Moreover, over 10% of the population develops ulcers at some point throughout their life. This is further anticipated to drive the growth in the magnesium trisilicate market, given that no substitute compound is found.

Additionally, several countries such as Nigeria, among others, are witnessed to bar the import of foreign made magnesium trisilicate. Much recently in early 2017, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) banned the import of several medications. These medications are included under the Headings 3003 and 3004, including the tablets consisting magnesium trisilicate. This case can act as a potential factor restraining the growth of magnesium trisilicate market in the Middle East & Africa region. On the other hand, this can also be seen as a budding opportunity for the local manufacturers to cater to the regional demands whilst multinational players may set up a manufacturing base in such countries, intensifying the competition in the magnesium trisilicate marketplace.

Magnesium Trisilicate Market: Segmentation

The global magnesium trisilicate market can be segmented on the basis of grade and end use.

On the basis of type, the global magnesium trisilicate market can be segmented into:

Magnesium Trisilicate Anhydrous

Magnesium Trisilicate Hydrate (2MgO.3SiO 2 .xH 2 O)

On the basis of grade, the global magnesium trisilicate market can be segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Grade Magnesium Trisilicate

Technical Grade Magnesium Trisilicate

On the basis of end use, the global magnesium trisilicate market can be segmented into:

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

Miscellaneous

Magnesium Trisilicate Market: Regional Outlook

On a regional front, North America is estimated to stay in the forefront in the consumption of magnesium trisilicate over the forecast period. As per recent statistics from US authorities, a significant number of US citizens suffer from ulcer related diseases which is one of the key factor fueling the growth of magnesium trisilicate market in North America. Owing to the fast paced population rise in the countries of Asia Pacific, especially China and India, the region is anticipated to expand at the fastest pace in magnesium trisilicate market marketplace. Europe magnesium trisilicate market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to the large number of stringent regulations in the region. The magnesium trisilicate market is expected to grow globally closely following the population growth and food consumption pattern.

Some of the market participants in the global magnesium trisilicate market identified across the value chain include PQ Corporation, Merck KGaA, Rainbow Expochem Company, Par Drugs & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Ams Fine Chemicals

The Magnesium Trisilicate research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Magnesium Trisilicate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Magnesium Trisilicate research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, product type, composition and end use.