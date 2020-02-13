Mezcal Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

Summary

Mezcal Market is a distilled alcoholic spirit manufactured from the agave plant, which is native to Mexico. It has a distinctive and smoky flavour. There are 30 varieties of agave plant from which mezcal can be processed and manufactured.

The North Americas accounted for the maximum growth of the mezcal industry during 2017. The growing demand for mezcal and the rising export of mezcal products from Mexico drive the growth of the mezcal market in the US and other countries in the Americas. Moreover, the increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets and convenience stores also fuel the region’s contribution to the growth of the global mezcal market.

The global Mezcal market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mezcal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mezcal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

El Jolgorio

Ilegal Mezcal

Pernod Ricard

Diageo

Rey Campero

Tlacolula Distillery

William Grant & Sons

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Joven

Reposado

Anejo

Segment by Application

Wedding

Cocktail Party

Backyard BBQ

Others

