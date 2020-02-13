Mobile Wallet Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Advancements in Payment Technology, Innovation, Applications, Drifts, Growth, Trends and Business Opportunities by 2026

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “Global Mobile Wallet Market Outlook (2017-2026)” to its Database. This Report will assist the Viewer with a Better Decision Making.

Mobile wallet is a digital form of debit card, credit card, or prepaid card information on mobile devices used for sending or receiving payment and to do online money transaction. Mobile wallet can give another method for physical plastic card to make fast purchase through mobile apps. They are tremendously suitable for regular payments such as utility bill payments, groceries etc., and has gained extensive popularity in a variety of sectors such as retail, utilities, telecom, and transportation, among others.

Request to Sample for this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/134668

Amongst Application, retail segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period. The growth of the retail segment can be attributed to the rising number of retail stores across the globe and the demand for convenient transactions. By geography, Asia-Pacific is dominating the global market during predicted period. This growth in the market in the Asia Pacific countries is due to the declining smartphone prices. The demonetization in India has led to the fast acceptance of mobile wallet payment modes which rising the per day transactions by tenfold.

Some of the key players in Mobile Wallet market include:

Visa Inc., Sprint Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corp. Inc, MasterCard Incorporated, Google Inc., First Data Corporation, Citrus Payment Solutions, Citibank, Blackberry Ltd., Bank of America, AT&T INC., Apple Inc., American Express, Alipay, Paytm, Vodafone, PayPal, Oxigen, One97 communications, Amazon.com and Airtel Money.

The factors that are driving the market growth include rising awareness regarding mobile wallets and their applications, growing smart phone penetration and escalating benefits of mobile wallets. However, factors such as investment and deployment issues are restraining the market growth. Global Mobile Wallet Market is accounted for $880.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9,352.15 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 30.0% from 2017 to 2026.

Mobile Wallet market Consumer Types Covered:

Card Users

Online Shoppers

Cash Payers

Mobile Wallet market Functionalities Covered:

Multiple Function

Single Function

Universal Function

Mobile Wallet market User Age Groups Covered:

Age group 30-44 years

Age group 60 years and above

Age group 18-29 years

Age group 45-59 years

Mobile Wallet market Applications Covered:

Mobile Coupons

Money Transfer

Mobile Commerce Transactions

Mobile Ticketing

Micropayments

Other Applications

Mobile Wallet market Mode of Payments Covered:

Near field communication (NFC)

Remote Payments

Short Message Service

Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

Enquire before buying for this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/134668

Mobile Wallet market Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Preface

Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

Chapter Five: Global Mobile Wallet Market, By Consumer Type

Chapter Six: Global Mobile Wallet Market, By Functionality

Chapter Seven: Global Mobile Wallet Market, By User Age Group

Chapter Eight: Global Mobile Wallet Market, By Application

Chapter Nine: Global Mobile Wallet Market, By Mode of Payment

Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Wallet Market, By Geography

Chapter Eleven: Key Developments

Chapter Twelve: Company Profiling

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Below trending report available our site:

1] Global Home Automation System Market Outlook (2017-2026) @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=47143

About Us:

http://www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics”based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box”developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]