Network Sandboxing Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Key Developments And Forecast To 2025
Network-based sandboxing is a proven technique for detecting malware and targeted attacks. Network sandboxes monitor network traffic for suspicious objects and automatically submit them to the sandbox environment, where they are analyzed and assigned malware probability scores and severity ratings. Sandboxing technology has been used for years by malware researchers at security companies and even in some large enterprises that are highly security conscious. Traditionally, using a sandbox has been an intensive effort requiring advanced skills. The malware researcher manually submits a suspicious object into the sandbox and analyzes it before flagging it as malware or not. By adding automated features to sandboxing technology (automatically submitting suspicious objects and automatically generating alerts)
In 2018, the global Network Sandboxing Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Proofpoint
McAfee
Fortinet
Zscaler
Check Point Software
Trend Micro
Forcepoint
Lastline
AhnLab
FireEye
Symantec
WatchGuard
Cyphort
This report focuses on the global Network Sandboxing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Sandboxing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Windows
iOS
Android
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Sandboxing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Sandboxing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Network Sandboxing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Network Sandboxing Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Windows
1.5.3 iOS
1.5.4 Android
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Proofpoint
12.1.1 Proofpoint Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Network Sandboxing Software Introduction
12.1.4 Proofpoint Revenue in Network Sandboxing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Proofpoint Recent Development
12.2 McAfee
12.2.1 McAfee Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Network Sandboxing Software Introduction
12.2.4 McAfee Revenue in Network Sandboxing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 McAfee Recent Development
12.3 Fortinet
12.3.1 Fortinet Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Network Sandboxing Software Introduction
12.3.4 Fortinet Revenue in Network Sandboxing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Fortinet Recent Development
12.4 Zscaler
12.4.1 Zscaler Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Network Sandboxing Software Introduction
12.4.4 Zscaler Revenue in Network Sandboxing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Zscaler Recent Development
12.5 Check Point Software
12.5.1 Check Point Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Network Sandboxing Software Introduction
12.5.4 Check Point Software Revenue in Network Sandboxing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Check Point Software Recent Development
12.6 Trend Micro
12.6.1 Trend Micro Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Network Sandboxing Software Introduction
12.6.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Network Sandboxing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Trend Micro Recent Development
12.7 Forcepoint
12.7.1 Forcepoint Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Network Sandboxing Software Introduction
12.7.4 Forcepoint Revenue in Network Sandboxing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Forcepoint Recent Development
12.8 Lastline
12.8.1 Lastline Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Network Sandboxing Software Introduction
12.8.4 Lastline Revenue in Network Sandboxing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Lastline Recent Development
12.9 AhnLab
12.9.1 AhnLab Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Network Sandboxing Software Introduction
12.9.4 AhnLab Revenue in Network Sandboxing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 AhnLab Recent Development
12.10 FireEye
12.10.1 FireEye Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Network Sandboxing Software Introduction
12.10.4 FireEye Revenue in Network Sandboxing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 FireEye Recent Development
12.11 Symantec
12.12 WatchGuard
12.13 Cyphort
Continued….
