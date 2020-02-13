Neurostimulation Devices Market is gigantic to Grow at a high CAGR 11.3% over the forecast period 2019 and 2025: QYResearch

[Los Angeles, United State, 02/08/2019]—QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Neurostimulation Devices market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Neurostimulation is a therapeutic activation of part of the nervous system using microelectrodes. The electrodes are used to interface with excitable tissue in order to either restore sensation, such as a cochlear implant for hearing, or control anorgan, such as a heart pacemaker.

The global average price of implantable neurostimulation devices is in the fluctuating trend, 22.10 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 21.24 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The global Neurostimulation Devices market is valued at 4290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2019-2025.

The classification of implantable neurostimulation devices includes spinal cord stimulation (SCS), gastric electric stimulation (GES), deep brain stimulation (DBS), sacral nerve stimulation (SNS), vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) and other type, and the proportion of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in 2016 is about 57%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Implantable neurostimulation devices are widely used to treat pain management, parkinson’s disease, urinary and fecal incontinence, epilepsy, gastroparesis and other field. The most proportion of implantable neurostimulation devices is used for pain management, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 55%.

North America region is the largest supplier of implantable neurostimulation devices, with a production market share nearly 82% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of implantable neurostimulation devices, enjoying production market share nearly 12% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), LivaNova, Nevro, NeuroPace, Beijing Pins, Synapse Biomedical

Key Segment by Type : Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES), Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Other

Key Segment by Application : Pain Management, Parkinson’s Disease, Urinary and Fecal Incontinence, Epilepsy, Gastroparesis, Other

