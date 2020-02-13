New Research on Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment Market 2025 to estimate the market size
This report presents the worldwide Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Ultrasonic cleaning uses ultrasound and an appropriate cleaning solvent to clean items. The water or appropriate solvent used depends on the type of objects being cleaned, where it usually takes between 3-20 minutes. Ultrasonic cleaning is a method used to clean objects such as jewelry, watches, dental and surgical instruments, tools, lenses and other optical parts, coins, fountain pens, firearms, car fuel injectors, golf clubs, fishing reels, window blinds, musical instruments, industrial parts, and electronic equipment.
The implementation of patient protection acts and affordable treatment policies across the globe has intensified the demand for effective medical care equipment, in turn propelling the adoption of ultrasonic devices for the purpose of cleaning medical instruments and surgical equipment. Owing to the growth in the geriatric population across the globe, the demand for ultrasonic cleaning equipment is also expected to gain momentum over the next couple of years. To meet the demand of the consumers, vendors are likely to increase production and the rate of export and import of ultrasonic cleaning equipment is also expected to rise.
The APAC region led the globalultrasonic cleaning equipmentmarket during 2017 and is expected to continue to lead the market in the coming years. The presence of several manufacturing companies in the APAC region is a major factor driving this markets growth in the region. The growing investments in manufacturing and automobile industries in countries like India and China will increase the demand for ultrasonic cleaning equipment as well as aid in the ultrasonic cleaning equipment market development in the region.
The Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Magnetostrictive
Piezoelectric
Blue Wave Ultrasonics
L&R Manufacturing
Mettler Electronics
SharperTek
Crest Ultrasonics
Ultrawave
Alphasonics
Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Magnetostrictive
Piezoelectric
Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Healthcare
Automotive
Aerospace & Defence
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
