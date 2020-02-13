Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025
A PIR motion sensor detects infrared (IR) radiation to detect the presence of an object in its close proximity.
With increasing use of passive infrared motion sensors in these devices, the market is showing substantial growth over the forecast period and is thus acting as a major driver of the market. High cost of passive infrared motion sensors and lack of availability of cheaper alternatives is a major restraint hindering the growth of the PIR motion sensor market. In addition, passive infrared motion sensors cannot detect objects moving at a very low speed which is also a major hindrance in the growth of the overall market.
The global Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Atmel
Honeywell International
Murata Manufacturing
Panasonic
Robert Bosch GmbH
Cypress Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor
Epson Toyocom
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Heat detector
Smoke detector
Motion controller
Others
Segment by Application
Security
Commercial
Smart Home
Military And Defense
