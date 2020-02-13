Summary

The “Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market 2025”Report will Make Detailed Analysis Mainly on the Development Trends, Market Size, Operation Situation and Future Development of Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market on the Basis of Current Situation of the Industry in 2018-2025.

Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market to reach USD xxx billion by 2025.

Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Peer-To-Peer Accommodation market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. In the present scenario, the tourism sector is currently dealing with the impacts of collaborative consumption with tourists vastly utilizing peer-to-peer services which includes Airbnb and Uber. The Peer-To-Peer accommodation market is on the surging trend in both the developed and developing countries across the globe. The Peer-to-Peer accommodation market is mainly driven owing to Surging connectivity facilitated precisely by online social network platforms offers the individuals to share access to their houses, products, rooms and services for a fee or other compensation. For Example: In the year 2015, Airbnb organization served around more than 25 million consumers, resulting into offering accommodation in more than 34000 cities across the globe which is further impacting the growth and development of peer-to-peer accommodation market. On the basis of segmentation, the Peer-to-Peer accommodation market has been segmented into Type of accommodation and Application. A large number of individuals or consumers are opting for P2P accommodation precisely in the hospitality and tourism industries. On the Basis of geography, the Peer-to-Peer accommodation market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. The Europe region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region owing to escalating trade & commerce activities along with rising tourism sector mainly in the countries such as United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and others.

The regional analysis of Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

Airbnb Inc

Flipkey, Inc

HomeAway, Inc

Roomorama

Housetrip Limited

Wimdu

Lifealike Limited

HomeExchange.com

Couchsurfing International Inc

MytwinPlace

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Accommodation:

Single Room

Private Room

Apartment

By Application:

Tourism

Hospitality

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market Definition and Scope

Chapter Two: Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Executive Summary

Chapter Four: Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market Dynamics

Chapter Five: Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market, By Type of Accommodation

Chapter Six: Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market, By Application

Chapter Seven: Global Peer-To-Peer Accommodation Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competitive Intelligence

