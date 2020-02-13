Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market is gigantic to Grow at a high CAGR 9.4% during 2019-2025.: QYResearch

[Los Angeles, United State, 02/08/2019] The research report covers the leading companies in the global Point-of-Care Testing market such as Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, Ascensia, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioMerieux, ARKRAY, Nova Biomedical, Trividia Health, Quidel, Accriva, OraSure Technologies, Helena Laboratories, A. Menarini Diagnostics, Abaxis (Zoetis), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Phamatech, Chembio Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, ELITech Group, Response Biomedical, Princeton BioMeditech, Alfa Wassermann. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

This report focuses on Point-of-Care Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Point-of-Care Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market is valued at 17600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 36200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2025.

Point-of-care (POC) is defined as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. The driving notion behind POCT is to bring the test conveniently and immediately to the patient. This increases the likelihood that the patient, physician, and care team will receive the results quicker, which allows for immediate clinical management decisions to be made.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 44.02% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 29.45%.

Get PDF report template: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/958631/global-point-of-care-testing-poct-industry-professional

Point-of-Care Testing Market Segmentation by Types: Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Coagulation Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Others

Point-of-Care Testing Market Segmentation by Applications:Clinics, Hospitals, Laboratory, Others

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Point-of-Care Testing market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Point-of-Care Testing market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Point-of-Care Testing market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Point-of-Care Testing market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Access Full Comprehensive Industry Insights @

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 6262 952 442

Emails – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com