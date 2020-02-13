Potting Mix Additives Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2018 – 2026

Potting Mix Additives Market Outlook

Potting is something that gardeners and plant growers need to do periodically for plants nutrition. The soil is one of the essential parts of potting. Thus, for healthy root development of healthy plants, it is important to add good soil. To enrich the soil quality different mixes and additives are added to it. Some potting mix additives often contain amendments including fertilizers and unique moisture-retaining crystals with high nutrients through which plant feed. Over time these nutrients can be drained by plants from the soil. Moreover, by adding a few mix additives to the used soil, it can be used again for potting such as adding perlite to the soil which will help lighten the ground and deliver drainage. It can also help in increasing the nitrogen levels in the soil by adding fertilizer with compost. The potting mix additives are developed to stay soft and not to compress too much in the containers. Potting mix additives are particular mixtures for orchids, succulents, roses, and others. Perlite and vermiculite are common ingredients in potting mix additives which are added to create an airier, less dense environment.

Growing Demand for Organic Products is Driving Demand for Potting Mix Additives Market:-

Expanding demand for organic products, companies are developing premium gardening products, new product development, consumers are growing more organic fruits and vegetables in urban and suburban areas, and increasing awareness among consumers about waste reduction, climate change, and harmful effect associated with food containing artificial ingredients and chemicals. Additionally, increasing interest in outdoor activities, and expanding consumer focus on lawn and garden care to beautify their homes, maintaining, and enhancing home value is another factor for the growth of potting mix additives market. However, growing various labelling laws for garden products, drought conditions, and watering limitations in some part of countries may hamper the growth of potting mix additives market.

Global Potting Mix Additives: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global potting mix additives market has been segmented as –

Bark Products

Plant Byproducts Alfalfa Meal Coconut Fiber Cottonseed Meal Seaweed Soybean Meal Others

Animal Byproducts Blood Meal Bone Meal Worm Castings Fish Meal Others

Rocks & Minerals Byproducts

Others

On the basis of nature, the global potting mix additives market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global potting mix additives market has been segmented as –

Flowers

Fruits & Vegetables

Lawns

Succulents

Trees & Shrubs

On the basis of end-use, the global potting mix additives market has been segmented as –

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of distribution channel, the global potting mix additives market has been segmented as –

Store-Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Gardening Specialty Stores Independent Small Stores Others

Online Retailer

Global Potting Mix Additives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Potting Mix Additives market are Green Fingers Potting Mix Company, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, The Tasteful Garden Company, Grow Green Mi Company, Mosser Lee Company, Sun Bulb Company, Inc., Dr. Earth, Inc., Vermont Organics Reclamation, Earth Juice, Inc., and others

Consumers are inclining towards premium products, growing online sales channel for buying garden products, and benefits associated with the potting mix additives such as soften soil, increase microbial activity, and deliver plants a quickly absorbed source of calcium, nitrogen, and iron are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global potting mix additives market. Moreover, companies are focused on adopting aggressive marketing strategies to expand its market footprints along with enhancing customer base through developing new distribution channel is expected to grow the potting mix additives market during the forecast period.