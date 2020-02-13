Prebiotics Powder Industry Chain Research Report 2019

Prebiotics are fibers which cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body and therefore serve as a great food source for probiotics, in particular the Bifidobacteria genus, to increase in numbers. Prebiotics by nature do not stimulate the growth of bad bacteria or other pathogens; the official definition of prebiotics is: “non-digestible food ingredients that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and/or activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon, which can improve host health.”

In 2018, the global Prebiotics Powder market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Prebiotics Powder status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Prebiotics Powder development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

Beneo

Sensus

Cosucra

Friesland Campina Domo

Yakult Pharmaceutical

Ingredion

Nissin

NFBC

Clasado BioSciences

Tate and Lyle

Danisco

Wacker

Roquette

Beghin Meiji

Baolingbao

Nikon Shikuhin KaKo

QHT

Hayashiabara

Longlive

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fructose -oligosaccharide (FOS)

Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

