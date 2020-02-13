Procalcitonin Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Procalcitonin (PCT) is a 116 amino acid residue protein with a molecular weight of approximately 13kDa. Procalcitonin is a peptide hormone mainly produced by the C cells of the thyroid and certain endocrine cells of the lung. Under normal expression conditions, procalcitonin is immediately cleaved into three specific fragments, an N terminal residue, calcitonin and katacalcin. It can be expressed in E. coli

Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by an excessive host immune response to a serious infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.6 million Americans suffered from sepsis in 2011, of which about 260,000 did not survive. PCT can play a critical role in addressing this clinical challenge and has become a key component of successful sepsis protocols across the U.S. and Europe. PCT levels increase precipitously in patients with severe bacterial infection. PCT is therefore an extremely important biomarker enabling specific differentiation between a severe bacterial infection and other causes of inflammatory reactions.

Expressed in E.coli, PCT can be used as a reagent to prepare calibrators for procalcitonin or calcitonin immunoassays.

The global procalcitonin market had reached 126.4 g in 2016 and is expected to increase reach 212.6 g by 2023. In terms of revenue, the global procalcitonin chloride market was valued 61.85 Million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 92.27 Million USD by 2023. Overall, the procalcitonin products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The manufacture region is concentrated in USA, Europe, China and Japan, of which Europe is the largest region with the share 36.92% in 2016. The production shares of Europe, China and Japan were 23.07%, 19.12% and 6.43%.

The consumption share of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific were 26.73%, 28.27%, 35.77% in 2016. Asia Pacific is the main export region.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Procalcitonin market will become more intense.

Market Research Nest adds Global Procalcitonin Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2023. The market Study is segmented by key regions.

Request Sample copy of Report @:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/530559

This report studies the global market size of Procalcitonin in key regions and focuses on the consumption of Procalcitonin in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Procalcitonin market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Procalcitonin market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

On The Basis Of Type:

Procalcitonin Antigen

Procalcitonin Antibody

On The Basis Of Application:

Medical Industry

Scientific Research

Browse the full Summary and TOC of Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Procalcitonin-CAS-56645-65-9-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

This report studies the Global Procalcitonin market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Procalcitonin market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Thermo Fisher

Roche Diagnostics

bioMerieux

HyTest

BBI Solutions

ProSpec

Wondfo

Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology

Wuhan Easy Diagnosis Biomedicine

Snibe

Vazyme Biotech

Getein Biotech

Hotgen Biotech

Lumigenex

Nanjing Norman Biological Technology

Shanghai Medicine’nest Pharmaceutical

Kitgen

Beijing KeyGen

Beijing Apis

On The Basis Of Region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

In order to get Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences and futuristic trends.

Buy Single User License of this Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/530559

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Procalcitonin consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Procalcitonin market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Procalcitonin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Procalcitonin with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Procalcitonin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report @ www.MarketResearchNest.com

Contact Us: Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager,

[email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.