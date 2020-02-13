Rectoscope Forecast & Opportunities 2019
Rectoscopy is a common medical procedure in which an instrument called a proctoscope (also known as a proctoscope, although the latter may be a bit shorter) is used to examine the anal cavity, rectum, or sigmoid colon.
In 2018, the global Rectoscope market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Rectoscope status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rectoscope development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- Pentax
- Bob technika swiatlowodowa
- Faromed medizintechnik
- Lamidey noury medical
- Parburch medical developments
- Pauldrach medical
- Richard wolf
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Adult
- Pediatric
Market segment by Application, split into
- Hospitals
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
