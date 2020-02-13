Resting Electrocardiogram Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

An electrocardiogram (ECG) is a test which measures the electrical activity of your heart to show whether or not it is working normally. An ECG records the heart’s rhythm and activity on a moving strip of paper or a line on a screen.

The increasing number of collaboration among key players for the development and manufacturing of the ECG devices is a trend witnessed in the global ECG devices market. ECG refers to the process of monitoring the heart activity over a period of time. It is the most commonly used test to detect heart diseases and monitor heart activity, while undergoing the treatment of heart diseases, cancer, and other diseases. ECG devices record the electrical activity of the heart to detect any damage to the heart, its positioning, and effects of the drugs on heart. ECG devices have applications in surgical procedures ranging from cardiovascular to cancer.

In 2018, the global Resting Electrocardiogram market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Resting Electrocardiogram status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Resting Electrocardiogram development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

GE Healthcare

Royal Philips Healthcare

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Schiller AG

Opto Circuits Limited

OSI Systems Fukuda Denshi Co

Johnson and Johnson

Mindray Medical International Limited

Mortara Instrument

Medtronic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single Lead

3-6 Lead

12-Lead

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Settings and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

