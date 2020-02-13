Smart e-Drive for Automotive Market – Major Trends, Analysis and Outlook – 2025-Robert Bosch GmBH, Continental AG

Smart e-Drive for Automotive Market: Overview

A smart e-Drive is an advanced integrated version of the conventional electric drive system. Smart e-Drive uses the battery as a power source and provides direct transmission in the vehicle which makes driving smooth and safe on the road. The smart e-Drive includes a battery, motor generator, electric brake booster, and power booster. It provides efficient driving by saving energy. Daimler AG launched a smart electric drive vehicle that is equipped with smart e-Drive technology.

Smart e-Drive for Automotive Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rapid increase in demand for electric vehicles is expected to be a key factor that is likely to drive the smart e-Drive for automotive market during the forecast period. Implementation of stringent norms on the automotive industry regarding emission and concerns by global regulatory bodies are also anticipated to augment the smart e-Drive for automotive market. Factors such as weight reduction and space for other applications can be fulfilled by smart e-Drive. Numerous benefit such as high reliability, compact size, higher torque generation, and more built-in functionalities are estimated to boost the smart e-Drive for automotive market during the forecast period. This is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the automobile industry. Higher cost of the system is anticipated to hamper the smart e-Drive for automotive market.

Smart e-Drive for Automotive Market: Key Segments

The automotive smart e-Drive for automotive market can be segmented based on type of components, drive type, vehicle type, application, and region. Based on type of components, the smart e-Drive for automotive market can be classified into four types. Among which the battery segment holds a major share of the smart e-Drive for automotive market and is expected to dominate the Smart e-Drive for Automotive market during the forecast period. Battery is the power source of the smart e-Drive and are of four different types. Growing battery market is specifically due to the extensive usage of supplying power to entire system.

Based on drive type, the smart e-Drive for automotive market can be segregated into three types. Among which the all-wheel smart e-Drive segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. All-wheel smart e-Drive is an electric drive system with a powertrain capable of providing power to all its wheels, whether full-time or on-demand.

Based on vehicle type, the smart e-Drive for automotive market can be classified into two types. In vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment dominates Smart e-Drive for Automotive market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Passenger vehicle segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchbacks, sedans, multi-purpose vehicles, and sport utility vehicles.

Based on application, the smart e-Drive for automotive market can be segregated into two types. Among which the E-axle segment accounts for a prominent share of the market vis-à-vis to other segment. E-axle is the evolution of the conventional axle where the electric motor and gear unit is housed in a single unit on the axle and eliminate the combustion engine.

In terms of geography, the smart e-Drive for automotive market can be segmented into five types. Among all the regions, Europe accounts for a major share of the global Smart e-Drive for Automotive market, owing to the high adoption rate of smart e-Drive and upgrade of infrastructure in the region. Automotive industry has been expanding in this region especially in Germany, U.K., France, and Italy owing to the rapid technological developments in the region. Growing smart e-Drive market is also due to government subsidies on electric vehicle in the region during the forecast period.

Smart e-Drive for Automotive Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global smart e-Drive for automotive market include Robert Bosch GmBH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Siemens AG, GKN PLC, Hitachi, Ltd., Magna International Inc., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., and Schaeffler AG.