Spirometer Market Share and Growth 2019

A spirometer is a device that gauges lung function by measuring the amount of air a patient is able to blow out of his lungs. A primary care physician or allergist may perform spirometry on a patient if he presents symptoms such as trouble breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or shortness of breath.

Factors responsible for growth of this market include aging population, technological advancements, rising incidences in smoking and asthma cases, and chronic obtrusive pulmonary diseases (COPD).

In 2016, Global Revenue of Spirometer is nearly 532 M USD; the actual production is about 750 K Units.

The classification of Spirometer includes Hand-held Spirometer, Table-top Spirometer, and Desktop (PC) Spirometer and the sales proportion of Table-top Spirometer in 2016 is about 58.4%.

Spirometer is widely used in Hospital, Clinic and Homecare. The most proportion of Spirometer formal is hospital and the proportion in 2016 is about 48.6%.

Table-top spirometer is widely used in clinics and hospitals. Desktop spirometer is mainly used to diagnose cases of chronic obstructive diseases, tuberculosis, black lung, and other respiratory diseases. Hand-held spirometer are user-friendly that makes them acceptable for use in general practice and homecare, especially by asthma patients and smokers.

North America is the largest supplier of Spirometer, with a revenue market share nearly 60% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Spirometer, enjoying revenue market share nearly 21.6% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.

Market competition is not intense. BD (CareFusion), Schiller, Welch Allyn, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Market Research Nest adds Global Spirometer Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2023. The market Study is segmented by key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Spirometer in key regions and focuses on the consumption of Spirometer in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Spirometer market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Spirometer market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

On The Basis Of Type:

Hand-held Spirometer

Table-top Spirometer

Desktop (PC) Spirometer

On The Basis Of Application:

Hospital

Clinic

Homecare

This report studies the Global Spirometer market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Spirometer market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BD (CareFusion)

Schiller

Welch Allyn

MI.

MIR

Vitalograph

MGC

Futuremed

Fukuda Sangyo

NDD

SDI Diagnostics

Geratherm

Cosmed

Medikro

Anhui Electronics Scientific Institute

Contec

On The Basis Of Region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

In order to get Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences and futuristic trends.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Spirometer consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Spirometer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Spirometer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Spirometer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Spirometer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

