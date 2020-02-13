Stair Lifts Market Estimated to Exhibit 6.5% CAGR through 2025

Commercial spaces to emerge as a preferred location for the installation of stair lifts in the near future

A wide variety of stair lifts are available in the global market specific to the customer and application requirements. However, these can be categorized on the bases of profile of rail or track. There is also a segmentation of the stair lifts market on the basis of installation location, i.e. commercial spaces and residential spaces. Stair lifts are used for individual or personal purposes and are mostly installed in residential and commercial spaces/public spaces. The residential section involves new stair lifts being installed in all dwelling places. Stair lifts that are installed in commercial spaces involving hospitals, restaurants/hotels, and other public spaces are considered under the commercial segment. According to the market analysis, the residential spaces segment is estimated to have dominated the global stair lifts market with a valuation of US$ 631.5 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach a market valuation of over US$ 1,000 Mn by the end of 2025. The commercial spaces segment, though weaker than the residential spaces segment, is expected to emerge as an attractive location for installing stair lifts, given the rising popularity of stair lifts used in commercial spaces. The commercial segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Older people are more inclined towards using stair lifts at their residences

It is being observed that older people mostly prefer stair lifts installed at their residential dwellings. This has increased the installation of stair lifts at residential spaces than at commercial or public spaces. Osteoporosis is a common disease among the older population, resulting in the weakening of bones and reducing bone density, making the elderly population more fragile and prone to bone injury. Patients often observe fractures in vertebrae in the spine, the bones of the forearm and the hip. In regions like the U.S., more than 50 Mn adults have been diagnosed with some type of arthritis. This has resulted in the installation of a large number of stair lifts in the homes of families with elderly people. The market is expected to grow even further with the growing number of medical issues among people. Several public places are expected to experience an increase in the installation of stair lifts in the coming years. This is helped by numerous government and non-government organizations working internationally and at the regional level to provide rehabilitation, care and support for elderly and differently-abled people. These organizations are helping governments build disabled friendly infrastructure, which involves installation of lifts, ramps, automated platforms and other such infrastructure at public places including hospitals, railways stations, schools, etc.

The residential spaces segment might face a restriction in revenue growth due to the high equipment and installation costs associated with stair lifts

Stair lifts are specially designed equipment with high safety features as they are aimed to carry a person with limited abilities. Installation of stair lifts require specialized skills and design calculation according to the staircase and interiors of the dwelling. The carrier (chair/platform) for stair lifts is chosen by the customer based on his/her requirement and feasibility in installation. However, the installation itself is a critical part, which requires handy calculations and design considerations depending on the space availability. This may lead to people being apprehensive about stair lifts and their economic impact. However, this may not affect the commercial use of stair lifts, as projects pertaining to public places typically come with a higher budget and factor in user friendly infrastructure.