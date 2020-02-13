Supply Chain Analytics Market – How the Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years?

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Outlook (2017-2026)” to its Database. This Report will assist the Viewer with a Better Decision Making.

Supply chain analytics is a right place to use analytic tools to look for a superior business position, because of its complexity and also it plays major role in a company’s cost structure and profitability. Supply chain analytics goal is to improve forecasting and efficiency and be additional approachable to client needs. It is the function of statistics, mathematics sensor data, analytical modeling and machine learning techniques to find significant information and patterns in order, Transactional Shipment. It is used in decision making processes across organization verticals includes strategic alliances, technology, ERM and organizational infrastructure.

By end user, manufacturing segment held largest market share. In many regions due to product availability have been influence manufacturing companies to meet the increasing demand while maintaining the same marginal levels.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific dominates the global market. In this region, the growth of the market is influenced by rising responsiveness about the advantages of analytics solutions among organizations belonging to different end users.

Some of the key players in Supply Chain Analytics market include:

Birst, INC., Capgemini S.A., Genpact, IBM Corporation, Kinaxis INC., Microstrategy, Oracle Corporation , SAP SE, SAS Institute, INC., Tableau, Wipro, Northrop Grumman, Theodore Wille Intergrade, United Technologies and Accenture.

Supply Chain Analytics Market is accounted for $13.69 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $54.26billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. Rising need for process business data to improve efficiency and escalating awareness about the benefits of supply chain analytics. However, Budget limitations among enterprises are inhibiting the market.

Supply Chain Analytics market Services Covered:

Support and Maintenance Services

Professional Services

Integration Service

Consulting Service

Supply Chain Analytics market Deployment Models Covered:

On-Demand/Cloud-Based Deployment

On-Premise Deployment

Supply Chain Analytics market Solutions Covered:

Visualization And Reporting Tools

Transportation And Logistics Analytics

Supply Chain Planning And Procurement

Sales And Operations Planning (S&Op)

Manufacturing Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics market Enterprise Sizes Covered:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprise

Supply Chain Analytics market End Users Covered:

Aerospace And Defence

Automotive

Healthcare And Life Sciences

High Tech And Electronics

Manufacturing

Retail And Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Other End Users

Supply Chain Analytics market Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Preface

Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

…. Continued

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

