Supply Chain Analytics Market Study 2017 to 2026:Capgemini, Genpact, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS, Wipro Limited, Northrop Grumman, Accenture and Tableau Software

According to Research for Markets, the Supply Chain Analytics Market report offers in-depth analysis by studying the present situation and growth in the near future due to its rising demand for several applications. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies and opportunities. The market study assesses market indicators, growth trends, and product innovations that will impact the growth of the global supply chain analytics market over the forecast period 2017 to 2026.

The Supply Chain Analytics Market is accounted for $13.69 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $54.26billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. Rising need for process business data to improve efficiency and escalating awareness about the benefits of supply chain analytics. However, Budget limitations among enterprises are inhibiting the market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Capgemini

Genpact

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS

Wipro Limited

Northrop Grumman

Accenture

Tableau Software

United Technologies

MicroStrategy

Birst

Kinaxis

Supply chain analytics is a right place to use analytic tools to look for a superior business position, because of its complexity and also it plays major role in a company’s cost structure and profitability. Supply chain analytics goal is to improve forecasting and efficiency and be additional approachable to client needs. It is the function of statistics, mathematics sensor data, analytical modeling and machine learning techniques to find significant information and patterns in order, Transactional Shipment. It is used in decision making processes across organization verticals includes strategic alliances, technology, ERM and organizational infrastructure.

By end user, manufacturing segment held largest market share. In many regions due to product availability have been influence manufacturing companies to meet the increasing demand while maintaining the same marginal levels.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific dominates the global market. In this region, the growth of the market is influenced by rising responsiveness about the advantages of analytics solutions among organizations belonging to different end users.

Services Covered:

Support and Maintenance Services

Professional Services

Integration Service

Consulting Service

Deployment Models Covered:

On-Demand/Cloud-Based Deployment

On-Premise Deployment

Solutions Covered:

Visualization And Reporting Tools

Transportation And Logistics Analytics

Supply Chain Planning And Procurement

Sales And Operations Planning (S&Op)

Manufacturing Analytics

Enterprise Sizes Covered:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprise

End Users Covered:

Aerospace And Defence

Automotive

Healthcare And Life Sciences

High Tech And Electronics

Manufacturing

Retail And Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Other End Users

Major Table of Contents: Supply Chain Analytics Market

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Competitive Landscape

Part 5. Segmentation by Type

Part 6. Segmentation by Application

Part 7. Regional Perspectives

Part 8. Company Profiles

Part 9. Market Forecast

Part 10. Industry Value Chain

Part 11. Market Drivers

