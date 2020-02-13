The Automotive Leaf Market Will Have An Opportunity Of Us$7,631.1 Mn By The End Of 2025

XploreMR delivers in-depth global market analysis and forecast in a new report titled “Automotive Leaf Spring Market (Type of end – Double End and Open End; Shapes – Parabolic and Elliptical (Semi-elliptical and Transverse); Sales Channel – OEM and Aftermarket; Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”

Automotive Leaf Spring have become vital part of commercial vehicles as a suspension unit in the current situation. Efficiency and effectiveness of the system over other suspension options is the main reason for installation of this system. Leaf Spring is composed of several leaves joined together for better load-carrying capacity. Depending on vehicle speed and the load carrying capacity of the vehicle, leaf spring is installed at front or rear axle of the vehicle. Automotive Leaf Spring helps in maintaining a good health of vehicle and safety of the passenger. The regulations pertaining to passenger safety and set by the regulatory bodies are likely to become tougher during the forecast period. This in turn will mandate the automobile manufacturers to use automotive leaf spring in the vehicles produced, thereby encouraging the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Market: Segmentations

Types of Leaf Spring based on type of end is categorized as double end leaf spring and open eye leaf spring. Variety of shapes is implemented in the design of leaf spring. Based on shapes, leaf spring is broadly segmented as parabolic leaf spring and elliptical leaf spring. Parabolic leaf spring is new form of leaf spring used as suspension unit. It has main application in the light commercial vehicles. On the other hand elliptical leaf spring is known as convention leaf spring, mainly used in medium and heavy commercial vehicles. By vehicle type the global automotive leaf spring market can be segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The rising demand for commercial vehicles across the world led to the increase in demand for Leaf Spring in this segment.

Increasing demand for commercial vehicles due to the expansion of the industrial sector is estimated to boost the production of light commercial vehicles, as they are used for transportation in industries. Leaf springs are anticipated to replace conventional leaf springs in the forthcoming models of automobiles owing to their advantages. Parabolic leaf springs can improve the ride with comfort of light vehicles with conventional leaf spring. Therefore, the use of leaf spring in automobiles is likely to increase during the forecast period in order to meet these regulatory norms.

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Market: Key Research Aspects

This report on the global automotive leaf spring market highlights the current scenario of the market along with stating the expected growth of the global market during the forecast period. Various political, social, economic and technological factors which are likely to impact the demand of automotive Leaf Spring have been analyzed to include an exhaustive study of the global market drivers, restraints and opportunities, i.e. the market dynamics under the purview of the report. Further, the key players operating the automotive leaf spring market have been profile thoroughly and competitively across the five geographic regions and their competitive landscape is inclusive of their recent developments related to automated guided vehicles and the distinguishable business strategies adopted by them. To further analyze their market positioning, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and market revenue/ share has been provided for each of the players. In addition, the report includes the market attractiveness analysis of the segmentation, by Leaf Spring type for offering a deep insight into the major Leaf Spring usage area in the vehicles. Thus, the global automotive Leaf Spring market report provides an extensive study of the market along with offering the forecast of the market in terms of revenue (US$ Million) and volume (million units) from the period of 2017 – 2025.

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the Automotive Leaf Spring market are: Rassini, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C., Sogefi SpA, Jamna Auto Industries, Emco Industries, LITEFLEX, NHK Springs Co. Ltd., Mubea, SGL Group, IFC Composite, Frauenthal Group, Olgun Çelik San., Jonas Woodhead & Sons India Ltd., Auto Steels, Kumar Steels, MackSprings, Protopower Springs Pvt. Ltd., Vikrant Auto Suspensions, Akar Tools Limited India.

The global Automotive Leaf Spring market has been segmented into:

Automotive Leaf Spring Market, by Types of End,

Double End

Open End

Automotive Leaf Spring Market, by Shape,

Parabolic

Elliptical Semi Elliptical Transverse Elliptical



Automotive Leaf Spring Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Leaf Spring Market, by Sales Channel,

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Leaf Spring Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



