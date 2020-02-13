XploreMR delivers in-depth global market analysis and forecast in a new report titled “Automotive Cooling Fan Market (Type – Radiator Fan (Electric Fan, Mechanical Fan), Condenser Fan, Heat / ventilation Fan; Electric Vehicle Type – Battery electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug In Hybrid Vehicle; Vehicle type – Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle type) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive cooling fan at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast, based on revenue (in US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive cooling fan market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for cooling fans during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report highlights opportunities in the automotive cooling fan market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive cooling fan market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive cooling fan market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive cooling fan market for vehicles by segmenting it in terms of type, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive cooling fans in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive cooling fan market. Key players operating in the automotive cooling fan market include AMETEK. Inc, DENSO CORPORATION, Flexxaire Inc., Horton Holding, Inc., Multi-Wing America, Inc., SPAL Automotive, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd, Valeo SA, and TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and manufacturing footprints. The market for automotive cooling fan is primarily driven by the rising demand for vehicles across the globe and enhancing vehicle electrification.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive cooling fan for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive cooling fan has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key type, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, and sales channel for regional segments of the automotive cooling fan market. Market size and forecast for each major type, electrical vehicle type, and vehicle type have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we have conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We have reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search on recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, linked-in interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We have conducted primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, market outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The automotive cooling fan market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Cooling Fan, by Type Radiator Fan Electric Fan Mechanical Fan Condenser Fan Heat / ventilation Fan

Global Automotive Cooling Fan, by Electric Vehicle Type Battery electric Vehicle Hybrid Electric Vehicle Plug In Hybrid Vehicle

Global Automotive Cooling Fan, by Vehicle type Passenger Vehicle type Commercial Vehicle type

Global Automotive Cooling Fan, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



