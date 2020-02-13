Total Ankle Replacement Market – Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2019 – 2025

QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Total Ankle Replacement market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

A total ankle replacement is an artificial joint that resurfaces both sides of the ankle joint in order to relieve pain caused by arthritis and maintain range of motion of the ankle. The ankle joint connects the leg to the foot and is made up of a cartilage covered surface at the end of the tibia (or shin) bone which joins with a cartilage covered surface on the talus (or ankle) bone. A total ankle will replace the cartilage on these two surfaces with a metal on polyethylene “bearing” surface that are firmly attached to the bone. Motion between these two joint surfaces is what allows the up and down movement of the foot. When an ankle joint replacement is preformed it will only resurface the ankle joint itself and would not be expected to help arthritis pain that is coming from joints of the foot.

Even though many aspects are still being defined (indications, long-term outcomes of the newer designs, etc.), TAR should no longer be considered inferior to ankle fusion or as an experimental procedure. However, surgeons should remember that TAR is not for every patient and that the appropriate indication, based on the evidence available, is fundamental to obtaining durable and predictable outcomes. Ankle fusion is still a valid alternative for patients who are not amenable to TAR. A thorough knowledge of ankle anatomy, pathologic anatomy and biomechanics together with a careful pre-operative planning are mandatory to successful technical performance of total ankle replacement surgery.

In the last several years, global Total Ankle Replacement industry got a sustained development. In 2015, the global capacity of Total Ankle Replacement is nearly 16490 units and the actual production is more than 14922 units.

With developed medical and manufacturing technology, USA and Europe are the major supplier of Total Ankle Replacement. Manufacturers from these two regions have occupied about 80% of the global market.

On the other hand, with higher medical level and living standard, USA is also the largest consumption market. And Europe followed, with about 37% of the consumption market, as the second largest consumption market.

China is the emerging market of Total Ankle Replacement industry. There are few manufacturers in China now, but there will be more companies enter into this market due to the larger and larger market demand.

For the international manufacturers, cooperated with the local manufacturers may be a good way to enter into local market, which is proved by many other industries like automotive industry. In addition, the development of domestic manufacturers will bring some pressure to the international manufacturers.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Wright Medical Technology, Inc, Small Bone Innovations, Inc, Zimmer, Corin, Adam D. Perler

Key Segment by Type : Metal Material Product, Alloy Material Product, Resin Material Product

Key Segment by Application : Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Post-traumatic arthritis

