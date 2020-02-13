Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Business Revenue Market Share in 2019

A Vacuum Blood Collection Tube blood collection tube is a sterile glass or plastic tube with a closure that is evacuated to create a vacuum inside the tube facilitating the draw of a predetermined volume of liquid. Most commonly used to collect blood samples in venipuncture, they are also used as urine collection tubes and as serum separator tubes. Vacuum Blood Collection Tube tubes may contain additives designed to stabilize and preserve the specimen prior to analytical testing. Tubes are available with or without a safety-engineered closure, with a variety of labeling options and closure colors as well as a range of draw volumes.

The global average price of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube is in the decreasing trend, from 125 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 113 USD/K Pcs in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube includes Serum Separating Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Plasma Separation Tubes and other. The proportion of EDTA Tubes in 2016 is about 43.6%, and the proportion of Serum Separating Tubes in 2016 is about 38.4%.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube is application in Venous Blood Collection, Capillary Blood Collection. The most of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube is used in Venous Blood Collection, and the market share in 2016 is about 66.2%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube, with a production market share nearly 32.7% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube, enjoying production market share about 27.4% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33.1% in 2015. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29% in 2016.

Market competition is intense among top 5. BD, Terumo, GBO, Medtronic, Sekisui are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In the future, the Vacuum Blood Collection Tube will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion.

Market Research Nest adds Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2023. The market Study is segmented by key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube in key regions and focuses on the consumption of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

On The Basis Of Type:

Serum Separating Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Plasma Separation Tubes

Others

On The Basis Of Application:

Venous Blood Collection

Capillary Blood Collection

This report studies the Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BD

Terumo

GBO

Medtronic

Sekisui

Sarstedt

FL medical

Narang Medical

Improve Medical

TUD

Hongyu Medical

Sanli

Gong Dong

CDRICH

On The Basis Of Region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

In order to get Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences and futuristic trends.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vacuum Blood Collection Tube with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

