Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia), NEC, Altiostar , Wind River , Amdocs , Dell EMC and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
This report studies the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market. Virtualized radio access network (vRAN) technology could be key to creating flexible, adaptable networks that help operators prepare for an unpredictable future. The rapid growth in mobile traffic volume and its increasingly dynamic nature, plus the many new types of user devices and applications, make it hard to predict demand. But vRAN can protect investments – and improve service — all the way to 5G.
United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) in 2017.
In the industry, Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) profits most In 2017 and recent years, while NEC and Altiostar ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.09%, 15.61% and 11.83% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), including Software, Platform and Servers. And Software is the main type for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), and the Software reached a sales volume of approximately 76.45 M USD in 2017, with 37.94% of global sales volume.
In 2017, the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market size was 200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 126700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 123.8% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)
NEC
Altiostar
Wind River
Amdocs
Dell EMC
ASOCS
Dali Wireless
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Platform
Servers
Market segment by Application, split into
Dense Area Urban
Enterprise
Public Venue Environments
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
