Wheat Starch Market Segment by Regions & Industry Analysis by Players till 2023

Wheat starch is a powder produced by removing the proteins, including gluten, from wheat flour. Wheat starch is used as a thickening agent and stabilizer in gravies and processed foods. It is also used as an ingredient in food sweeteners, such as glucose syrup, malotdextrins and dextrose.

Currently, there are many wheat starch producing companies in the world. The main players are Manildra, Tereos, Roquette, Cargill, MGP Ingredients and ADM. The global sales of wheat starch will increase to 1690 K MT in 2018 from 1406 K MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.75%.

In consumption market, Europe is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, it occupied 50.03% of the global consumption volume in total.

Wheat starch has two grades, which include industrial grade and food grade. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With advantages of wheat starch, the downstream application industries will need more wheat starch products. So, wheat starch has a huge market potential in the future.

The Wheat Starch Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Segmentation by application:

Papermaking Application

Textile Application

Petroleum Application

Food Application

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Manildra

Tereos

Roquette

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

ADM

J?ckering-Group

Crespel & Deiters

Sedamyl

Kroener Staerke

Molinos Juan Semino

Shandong Qufeng

Anhui Ruifuxiang

Zhangjiagang Hengfeng

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wheat Starch market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Wheat Starch market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Wheat Starch players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wheat Starch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Wheat Starch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

