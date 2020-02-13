XploreMR delivers in-depth global market analysis and forecast in a new report titled “Wiper System Market (Technology Type – Rain-sensing, Conventional; Wiper Blade Type – Standard Wiper, Beam Wiper, Hybrid Wiper; Component Type – Windshield Wiper, Wiper Motor, Rain Sensor; Aftermarket Component Type – Windshield Wiper, Wiper Motor, Rain Sensor; Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”

This report analyzes and presents an in-depth view of the global wiper system market. The market has been forecast for a period between 2017and 2026, based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units). The study encompasses the drivers and restraints of the global wiper system market. The report also covers key industry developments and technological road map that helps to overview the market.

The report comprises a study of market attractiveness by their market growth and size over all the market segments. The study includes value chain analysis and SWOT analysis. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the wiper system market has been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global wiper system market for vehicles by segmenting it in terms of technology type, vehicle, component, aftermarket, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for automotive wiper system in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all regions.

The company profiles of major key players operating across globe are considered for the study. Key players operating in the wiper system market include Robert Bosch Gmbh, DENSO Corporation, Valeo, Federal Mogul Motorparts LLC., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, DOGA SA, Nippon Wiper Blade Co., Ltd., Pilot Automotive, Am Equipment, Mitsuba Corp., B. Hepworth and Company Limited, and Magneti Marelli S.p.A. The company profile has been mapped over financials of company, business strategy, company overview, recent developments and their investments.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive wiper system market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive wiper system has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key component type, technology type, vehicle, and regional segments of the wiper system market for automotive. Market size and forecast for each major type and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The wiper system market for automotive has been segmented as follows:

Global Wiper System Market: by Technology Type

Rain-sensing

Conventional

Global Wiper System Market: by Wiper Blade Type

Standard Wiper

Beam Wiper

Hybrid Wiper

Global Wiper System Market: by Component Type

Windshield Wiper

Wiper Motor

Rain Sensor

Global Wiper System Market: by Aftermarket Component Type

Windshield Wiper

Wiper Motor

Rain Sensor

Global Wiper System Market: by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Wiper System Market: by Country/Sub-region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

