Wireless Test Equipment Market Forecast to 2023: How it is going to Impact on Global Industry to Grow in Near Future

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wireless Test Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless Test Equipment market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 670 million by 2023, from US$ 550 million in 2017.

Wireless Test Equipment is a kind of device with increased measurement speeds, improved accuracy, and exceptional flexibility, which is used to streamline wireless measurements and automate testing for time consuming and complex measurement and analysis tasks.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Wireless Test Equipment. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of 549.77 million USD in 2017 and will be 651.71 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 3.46%. Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Cobham, Rohde & Schwarz, LitePoint (Teradyne), Keysight Technologies and National Instruments are top five production value share spots in the Wireless Test Equipment market in 20176. Cobham dominated with 13.74% production value share, followed by LitePoint (Teradyne) with 10.40% production value share, Rohde & Schwarz with 9.67% production value share, Keysight Technologies with 8.39% production value share and National Instruments with 7.41% production value share.

In recent years, due to technological change and the real economy decline, the market growth rate of wireless test equipment has slowed down. 4G technology has entered a mature stage, 5G new technology standards are still under study. The growth of communications technology in old technology slowed down, and R & D phase of new technologies Market demand for testing of technology standards has not yet increased. We predicted that the market growth rate will pick up in the coming years.

The Wireless Test Equipment Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Near Field Communication Tester

WiFi Tester

Bluetooth Tester

Others

Segmentation by application:

Telecom

Industrial

Military & Aerospace

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Cobham

Rohde & Schwarz

LitePoint (Teradyne)

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments

Spirent Communications

Greenlee (Textron)

Anritsu Corporation

NetScout Systems

TESCOM

Beijing StarPoint Technology

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wireless Test Equipment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Wireless Test Equipment market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Wireless Test Equipment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireless Test Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Wireless Test Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

Some of the Points cover in Global Wireless Test Equipment Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Wireless Test Equipment Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Wireless Test Equipment Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Wireless Test Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud Based

2.2.2 Web Based

2.3 Wireless Test Equipment Market Size by Type

Chapter Three: Global Wireless Test Equipment by Players

3.1 Global Wireless Test Equipment Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Wireless Test Equipment Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Test Equipment Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Wireless Test Equipment Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Chapter Four: Wireless Test Equipment by Regions

4.1 Wireless Test Equipment Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Wireless Test Equipment Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Wireless Test Equipment Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Wireless Test Equipment Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Wireless Test Equipment Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Wireless Test Equipment Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Wireless Test Equipment Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Wireless Test Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC Wireless Test Equipment Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Wireless Test Equipment Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Wireless Test Equipment Market Size by Application

& more…

