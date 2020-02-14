2D Barcode Reader Market 2019:Corporation, Toshiba Tec Corporation, OCR Canada, ZIH Corporation, Code Corporation, Honeywell International Inc

Global 2D Barcode Reader Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors anticipated augmenting the market are the proficiency of 2D Barcode Reader to adapt an enormous size of information and increased acceptance of 2D barcodes across various sectors. A 2D barcode scanner can interpret two-dimensional barcodes, which store data in two dimensions, rather than in just a series of black and white bars. 2D barcodes look like checkerboards or a series of traditional barcodes stacked atop one another. The reader deciphers the encoded URL, which leads the browser to the appropriate information.

The regional analysis of Global 2D Barcode Reader Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe and North America are the significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is speculated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Cognex Corporation, Toshiba Tec Corporation, OCR Canada, ZIH Corporation, Code Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Datalogic S.p.A., Bluebird Inc., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customers requirements.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Portable

? Fixed

By Application:

? Tracking & Marketing

? Libraries

? Parking

? Retail Industry

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2015, 2016

Base year  2017

Forecast period  2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the 2D Barcode Reader Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

