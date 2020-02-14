3D Scanner Market Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2026
A numerical graphical report has been presented in chapter format. In this, the introductory chapter provides a general point of view of the Global 3D Scanner market. The next chapter offers an extensive view of the 3D Scanner industry, with an in-depth focus on the key regional markets. Sub-sectors such as technology and product expansion, key progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regional and national development status.
3D scanner market accounted for USD 3.5 billion growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during forecast period. The new market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017 the base year of calculation is 2016 and 2017 the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The report for 3D scanner market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically.
3D scanner is non-contact, non-destructive device that captures digital information about the shape of an object using laser or light to measure the distance between the scanner and the object.
Market Key Competitors:
- Hexagon AB
- FARO Technologies, Inc.
- Nikon Metrology NV
- Trimble Inc.
- Topcon Corporation
- 3D Systems Corporation
- 3D Digital Corporation
- Perceptron Inc.
- Kreon Technology
- Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH
- Shapegrabber
- Fuel 3D
- Arctec 3D
- Capture 3D
- Creaform, Inc.
- Basis Software Inc.
- Maptek Pty Ltd., True
- Point Laser Scanning LLC
- Next Engine
- SHINING 3D
- RangeVision
- Exact Metrology
- Trimet
- 3D Scanco
- Paracosm, Inc.
The report measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others.
Table Of Contents:
• Introduction.
• Research Methodologies.
• Premium Insights
• Executive Summary
• Market Trends.
• Market Segmentation
• 3D scanner Market -By Product Type
• 3D scanner Market -By Application
• 3D scanner Market -By Type
• 3D scanner Market -By Region
• Market Key Company Analysis By:
o Business overview Of 2018
o 3D scanner Sales & Forecast
o Recent Developments / Strategy
• Market Driving Factors
• Market Upcoming Challenges 2019-2025
• Market Upcoming Opportunist 2019-2025
• Related Reports
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing need to capture large volumes of 3d data for modeling and analysis
- Increasing awareness about advanced medical treatment
- Reduced hardware complexity
- Increasing demand for 3D printer
Market Segments:
The 3D scanner market:
- optical scanner
- laser scanner
- structured light scanner
The global 3D scanner market:
- short range scanner
- medium range scanner
- long range scanner
On the basis of offering:
- hardware & software
- aftermarket service
On the basis of product:
- tripod mounted
- fixed CMM based
- portable CMM based
- and desktop
On the basis of application:
- quality control & inspection
- reverse engineering
- virtual simulation
On the basis of end-user:
- automotive
- healthcare
- aerospace & defense
- architecture & construction
- energy & power
- tunnel & mining
- artifacts & heritage preservation
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
