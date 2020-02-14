3D Scanner Market Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2026

A numerical graphical report has been presented in chapter format. In this, the introductory chapter provides a general point of view of the Global 3D Scanner market. The next chapter offers an extensive view of the 3D Scanner industry, with an in-depth focus on the key regional markets. Sub-sectors such as technology and product expansion, key progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regional and national development status.

3D scanner market accounted for USD 3.5 billion growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during forecast period. The new market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017 the base year of calculation is 2016 and 2017 the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The report for 3D scanner market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically.

3D scanner is non-contact, non-destructive device that captures digital information about the shape of an object using laser or light to measure the distance between the scanner and the object.

Market Key Competitors:

Hexagon AB

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Trimble Inc.

Topcon Corporation

3D Systems Corporation

3D Digital Corporation

Perceptron Inc.

Kreon Technology

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH

Shapegrabber

Fuel 3D

Arctec 3D

Capture 3D

Creaform, Inc.

Basis Software Inc.

Maptek Pty Ltd., True

Point Laser Scanning LLC

Next Engine

SHINING 3D

RangeVision

Exact Metrology

Trimet

3D Scanco

Paracosm, Inc.

The report measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing need to capture large volumes of 3d data for modeling and analysis

Increasing awareness about advanced medical treatment

Reduced hardware complexity

Increasing demand for 3D printer

Market Segments:

The 3D scanner market:

optical scanner

laser scanner

structured light scanner

The global 3D scanner market:

short range scanner

medium range scanner

long range scanner

On the basis of offering:

hardware & software

aftermarket service

On the basis of product:

tripod mounted

fixed CMM based

portable CMM based

and desktop

On the basis of application:

quality control & inspection

reverse engineering

virtual simulation

On the basis of end-user:

automotive

healthcare

aerospace & defense

architecture & construction

energy & power

tunnel & mining

artifacts & heritage preservation

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

