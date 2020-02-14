Acrylonitrile Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

Acrylonitrile is a colourless organic liquid with a vinyl and a nitrile group. For production of acrylonitrile, propylene reacts with ammonia in presence of oxygen and the process is termed as ammoxidation. Major acrylonitrile applications include production of plastics like acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) and Styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resins. In terms of acrylonitrile consumption, Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to strong demand seen in China. Asia pacific accounts for more than 50% of acrylonitrile demand and is expected to grow at above average growth rate of 3%-4%.

The demand for acrylonitrile is directly dependent on the macroeconomic factor of the country as the major demand is driven by consumption of basic plastics. Other important application includes acrylic fibres, which constitute a major part of acrylonitrile market. But since past decade, the competition faced by acrylic fibres by its competitor, polyester has negatively reflected in the demand for acrylonitrile.

Companies Covered:

INEOS, PetroChina, Asahi Chemicals, Mitsubishi Rayon Chemicals, Sinopec Group, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Taekwang Industrial Company, Other Manufacturers

Get free sample copy of this report before purchase at:

http://www.industrydataanalytics.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=global-acrylonitrile-market-study-2014-2025-prismn00133?source=Mode=10_BRG

China is the biggest market for Acrylonitrile consumption, from 1995 till 2012, the market has grown at an annual average of more than 10% with operating rates estimated to in the early 80s. In china, the Acrylonitrile consumption in the derivative plants witnesses a sharp decline during the economic crisis of 2008-2009. Amongst the major applications in China, ABS resin production accounted for 56% followed by fibres at 40% of the total consumption. NBR accounts for a very small share of around 2-3%.

Applications Covered:

ABS & SAN Resins, Acrylic fibers, Acrylamide, Adiponitrile, Nitrile Rubber, Carbon Precursors and Others

This market study describes the global Acrylonitrile market, with focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India and South Korea.

Acrylonitrile Market data in term of volume and value for each application at regional and country level will be provided.

Key points:

Acrylonitrile Market analysis for demand at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

Get full access to this report at:

http://www.industrydataanalytics.com/global-acrylonitrile-market-study-2014-2025-prismn00133-p.php?source=Mode=10_BRG

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Introduction to Acrylonitrile Market Study Coverage & Research Methodology Study Coverage Regions covered Types Covered End-Use Covered

Research Methodology

Data Sources Manufacturing Process & Technology Plants And Projects Analysis (2014-2025) Demand-Supply Analysis (Historical And Forecast) Global Demand-Supply Analysis (2014-2025)

Demand-Supply Analysis Ð By Region/Country (2014-2025) Supplier Profile Acrylonitrile Manufacturer Profiles/ Analysis Market Overview Market Study Summary Macro-Economic Outlook World integration

Population Conclusion

Inquire for discount while purchasing @:

http://www.industrydataanalytics.com/inquire-before-buy.php?gturl=global-acrylonitrile-market-study-2014-2025-prismn00133?source=Mode=10_BRG

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Acrylonitrile market?

How is the market evolving by demand, segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2025 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

This report has been prepared focusing Acrylonitrile and covers worldwide view of Acrylonitrile, along with historical perspective, forecast and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Industry Data Analytics | [email protected]

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 |Mob: +91- 75070 78687 | [email protected]