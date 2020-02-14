Adhesive Bandages Market Pharma & Healthcare Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis By Types 2019-2024

Adhesive Bandages, also known as sticking plaster, is a small medical dressing used for injuries not serious enough to require a full-size bandage. The adhesive bandage protects the wound and scab from friction, bacteria, damage, and dirt. Thus, the healing process of the body is less disturbed. Some of the dressings have antiseptic properties. An additional function is to hold the two cut ends of the skin together to make the healing process faster.

Adhesive bandages are applied on the patients who have not undergone serious accident but have minor abrasion (scratches) and cut on their body. The downstream users are normally different ages of people.

The production of adhesive bandages distributed evenly in North America, Europe, China, Asia (Excluding China). China is the largest production region of adhesive bandages in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 29.57% the global market in 2015, followed by North America with the share of 25.51%, Europe is closely followed with the share about 23.22%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Adhesive Bandages market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2730 million by 2024, from US$ 2090 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Adhesive Bandages business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Adhesive Bandages market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Adhesive Bandages value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Flexible Fabric Bandage

Cohesive Fixation Bandage

Segmentation by application:

Aged 0-18 Years

Aged 18-40 Years

Aged 40-60 Years

Over Aged 60 years

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf

3M

Medline Industries

Smith & Nephew

Yunnan Baiyao

Medtronic

ConvaTec

Lohmann & Rauscher

Acelity

B. Braun Melsungen AG

HaiNuo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Adhesive Bandages consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Adhesive Bandages market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Adhesive Bandages manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Adhesive Bandages with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Adhesive Bandages submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Adhesive Bandages by Players

Chapter Four: Adhesive Bandages by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Adhesive Bandages Market Forecast

