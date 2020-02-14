Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drugs Testing Equipment Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 13,393.3 Mn By 2026

Alcohol and drug testing equipment are used to test intoxication levels caused by alcohol and drug consumption. Breathalyzers, urine testing devices, oral testing devices, and hair testing devices, immunoassay analyzers, and chromatography instruments are widely used for testing alcohol and drug content in people. In terms of value, the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2018-2026. The global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market was valuated at over US$ 7,300 Mn in 2017, which is expected to increase to US$ 13,393.3 Mn by the end of 2026.

By Equipment

Semi-conductor based Breathalyzer

Infrared (IR) based Breathalyzer

Fuel cell based Breathalyzer

Immunoassay analyzers

Chromatography instruments

Oral fluid testing devices

Urine testing devices

Hair testing devices

On the basis of equipment, IR based breathalyzer is used extensively, due to its high degree of accuracy. This segment is thus expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. Alconsensor (fuel cell based) breathalyzer is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period from 2013 to 2026, registering the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

By Application

Drugs detection

Alcohol detection

On the basis of application, alcohol detection is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, reaching a value near US$ 10 Bn by 2026 end. Although increasing number of drunk driving cases are expected to drive the demand for alcohol detection equipment, it is expected that drugs detection segment will gain higher traction during the forecast period.

By End-user

Federal departments

Hospitals

Rehabilitation centres

Private sectors

The demand for alcohol breathalyzers and drug testing equipment has always been higher from federal departments, followed by private sectors. While revenue generation from the former segment is expected to reach beyond US$ 6 Bn, that from the latter will possibly cross US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2026. However, private sectors segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR of more than 7.5% during the course of assessment. All the aforementioned segments will see promising growth prospects through to 2026.

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

In terms of value, North America is expected to dominate the market with 52.3% market share by 2018. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 7.9% in terms of value during the forecast period. Factors such as excessive usage of drugs and alcohol testing equipment in mining, transport and construction sectors are expected to propel growth of the alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market in Asia Pacific.

Growth of the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market is primarily driven by increasing alcohol and drug abuse cases and stringent government regulations for the same. Also, increasing popularity and demand for personal breathalyzers and emergence of low cost alcohol breathalyzers in developing economies is expected to drive this market during the forecast period. However, high price points and fewer opportunities for new market players in developed regions are factors restraining market growth and might obstruct the development and growth of the overall alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market.