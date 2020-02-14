Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Overview and Product Scope 2019 to 2025

Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future road map, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) investments from 2019 till 2025.

In addition, the research also assessed the main components of the market that comprises growth rate, demand, capacity utilization rate, revenue, capacity, supply, market share, price, import, consumption, gross margin, and so on. Several analytical tools were utilized for the market’s evaluation with the rationale of achieves comprehensive statistics and interpretation of the global market players and their market scope.

The global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market is valued at 2980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2019-2025.

Aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR) is a type of high-capacity, high-strength stranded conductor typically used in overhead power lines. It is concentrically stranded conductor with one or more layers of hard drawn 1350-H19 aluminium wire on galvanized steel wire core. The core can be single wire or stranded depending on the size. Steel core wire is available in ACSR, ACSR/TW or ACSR/AW for corrosion protection. Additional corrosion protection is available through the application of grease to the core or infusion of the completed conductor with grease.

Offshore windfarms, high voltage direct current links, and grid interconnections are the major drivers of the ACSR market. Increasing need for grid interconnections is resulting in rising investments in the new submarine and underground cables & accessories market over overhead transmission lines.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for ACSR among other regions studied in this report, and will continue to dominate the ACSR market. China is leading the regional ACSR market, whereas other global key markets include the U.S., India, Germany, U.K., Brazil, and Egypt. The manufacturers and service providers in Asia-Pacific are focusing and creating huge prospects in this service industry. Also, governments, private producers & service providers, and cables & accessories manufacturers are continuously trying to integrate their existing technologies and develop new ones extensively to increase the capacity of high voltage transmission and reduce the impact of high voltage transmission near residential areas. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of ACSR. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Nexans, Southwire Company, General Cable, Apar Industries, Hengtong Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, LS Cable, Tongda Cable, Hanhe Cable, Saudi Cable Company, K M Cables & Conductors.

Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Breakdown Data by Type:

ACSR Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

ACSR/AW Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced

ACSR/TW Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

Other

Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Breakdown Data by Application:

Bare overhead transmission conductor

Primary and secondary distribution conductor

Messenger support

Other

Market segmented by Regions: Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of 3D Modeling Software from 2013 to 2019 (historical) 2019 to 2025 (forecasted), covering:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

SCOPE OF THE REPORT:

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The research was compiled using primary sources; mainly industry experts from core and related industries, and suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and organizations related to all segments of the industry’s supply chain.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Global market size of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) based on end-use industry and region, in terms of value. With the data triangulation procedure and validation of data through primary interviews, the exact values of the overall parent market, and individual market sizes were determined and confirmed in this study.

Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Report includes detailed Overview of:

– Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Overview by Type and Application, Region, Share, Sales

– Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Competition by Players/Suppliers

– Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

– Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Forecast

– Research Findings and Conclusion Details

