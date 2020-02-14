Amifostine Market 2019 | Industry Analysis | Growth Opportunities | Forecast 2025

Amifostine: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025.

Amifostine (Ethiofos) is a cytoprotective adjuvant used in cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy involving DNA-binding chemotherapeutic agents. It is marketed by Clinigen Group under the trade name Ethyol.

Amifostine is a pro-drug which is activated to the free thiol metabolite at the tissue site. The thiol metabolite is responsible for most of the cytoprotective and radioprotective properties of amifostine. It is readily taken up by cells where it binds to and detoxifies reactive metabolites of platinum and alkylating agents as well as scavenges free radicals. Other possible effects include inhibition of apoptosis, alteration of gene expression and modification of enzyme activity. Healthy cells are preferentially protected because amifostine and metabolites are present in healthy cells at 100-fold greater concentrations than in tumour cells.

Consumption of amifostine mainly concentrates in North America. In 2016, the region consumed 780 K Unit, holding about 52% market share globally. The follower is Asia-Pacific, with about 41% consumption share.

The market is relatively concentrated and there are just a few suppliers in the market, such as Clinigen Group, Sun Pharmaceutical, Merro Pharmaceutical and so on. Clinigen Group acquired the business from AstraZeneca in the year of 2014 and signed an agreement with Cumberland in the year of 2016. Under the agreement, Cumberland acquired the exclusive rights to commercialize Ethyol in the United States. Merro Pharmaceutical own the largest sales share in China.

Amifostine shows good effect in reducing harmful effects of cisplatin chemotherapy on kidneys in women treated for advanced ovarian cancer as well as relieving dry mouth problems (xerostomia) with head and neck cancer patients undergoing radiation treatment. It is estimated that the amifostine market will keep upward tendency and to be worthy of 49.99 million USD in 2023 globally.

Market competition is not intense. Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, B Braun, Medline, Smith and Nephew, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2018, the global Amifostine market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2019-2025.

Amifostine Market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives.

The key players covered in this study

Clinigen Group

Sun Pharmaceutical

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Merro Pharmaceutical

Luye Pharma

Mingren Pharma

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

400mg/Dose

500mg/Dose

The Amifostine Market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Market segment by Application, split into

Head and Neck Cancer Adjuvant Therapy

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

